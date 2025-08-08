AVN President, Aneeta Hafemeister and Mick Simms of MMAMV in ‘shock’ 😳😜 after hearing that once again, the Vaxxed Bus had been banned by the mayor of the Blue Mountains.

You may remember, if you followed this page a couple of years ago, that the VaxXed Bus Down Under went to the Blue Mountains a couple of years ago and had a very successful visit which included a flag and roll organised by the locals and a full day of doing interviews in the Shire.

The Mayor, Mark Greenhill, told us that we weren’t allowed to be in the Shire and he denied our application to park on council land.

Of course, that meant, that we spent 2 days there instead of the 1 day we’d originally planned, we drove past his house 3 times, followed by a long line of cars that had joined the flag and roll and I slept in the bus outside of a shop that had hosted a very large party for the bus and its crew - just metres from the Council Chamber :-)

Helloooooo, Blue Mountains!

Well, the Bus is going to be there again tomorrow and Greenhill is up to his old Stasi tricks, it seems.

I will put a copy of his Facebook post below and would like to ask if you wouldn’t mind going onto this page to leave a polite comment about why we need to be listening to those who were harmed by vaccines and the experimental COVID jab. Click on the image to go directly to the Facebook post. If you or someone you know was injured, please be sure to share that as well.

These petty tyrants need a good talking to! The bus will be there - with or without his permission - and it will be giving a voice to the vaccine-injured as always. The tour so far has been amazingly well-received if you’ve been following along?

The page to watch these videos is No Jab No Pay No Way so feel free to follow it and also to share it with your own family and friends group.

Thanks,

Meryl

