A big favour to ask of you all. Can you take 2 minutes and write a comment on Mark Greenhill's Facebook post?
He is once again blustering and blathering about not allowing the VaxXed bus in the Blue Mountains shire...
You may remember, if you followed this page a couple of years ago, that the VaxXed Bus Down Under went to the Blue Mountains a couple of years ago and had a very successful visit which included a flag and roll organised by the locals and a full day of doing interviews in the Shire.
The Mayor, Mark Greenhill, told us that we weren’t allowed to be in the Shire and he denied our application to park on council land.
Of course, that meant, that we spent 2 days there instead of the 1 day we’d originally planned, we drove past his house 3 times, followed by a long line of cars that had joined the flag and roll and I slept in the bus outside of a shop that had hosted a very large party for the bus and its crew - just metres from the Council Chamber :-)
Helloooooo, Blue Mountains!
Well, the Bus is going to be there again tomorrow and Greenhill is up to his old Stasi tricks, it seems.
I will put a copy of his Facebook post below and would like to ask if you wouldn’t mind going onto this page to leave a polite comment about why we need to be listening to those who were harmed by vaccines and the experimental COVID jab. Click on the image to go directly to the Facebook post. If you or someone you know was injured, please be sure to share that as well.
These petty tyrants need a good talking to! The bus will be there - with or without his permission - and it will be giving a voice to the vaccine-injured as always. The tour so far has been amazingly well-received if you’ve been following along?
The page to watch these videos is No Jab No Pay No Way so feel free to follow it and also to share it with your own family and friends group.
Thanks,
Meryl
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bet the Mayor wasn't jabbed..they were exempt weren't they?? Apparently a virus so deadly that politicians and such were exempt 🤔 mmm I smell a rat
How backward & undemocratic this
Blue Mountains region seems to be.
The most important thing I learnt
From the past FIVE years of this
Virus Drama is this-
ONE: A G.M.O is NOT a Vaccine.
The Covid" injection" fits the technical
Definition of a G.M.O. PERFECTLY.
(that explains the shocking
Increase of Miscarriages for
Starters.)
TWO: Injection is simply not
always immunisation. And that
Injection has been shown a
Failure for IMMUNISATION.
This is fact not fantasy Mark.