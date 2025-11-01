Informed Choice

RKozboy
5d

I also use Duck Duck Go instead of google.

5d

Perfect 👍 — here’s a clear guide tailored to Australia, focusing on what’s actually available here (without having to import or flash complicated firmware unless you want to).

🇦🇺 Best Privacy-Friendly Phones You Can Use in Australia (2025)

🥇 1. Google Pixel 7a or Pixel 8 + GrapheneOS (Best Overall Privacy Option)

✅ Why it’s ideal:

• Pixel devices are the only phones GrapheneOS officially supports.

• You can buy them easily in Australia (JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Google Store).

• Installing GrapheneOS wipes Google’s tracking systems while retaining full Android app compatibility.

🔐 Privacy benefits:

• Zero background telemetry (unlike stock Android).

• Sandboxed Google Play Services (if you want them).

• You can toggle off sensors (camera, mic, GPS) instantly.

• Strongest verified boot security in the industry.

🧰 You’ll need:

• Pixel 7a (~AU$550–$650) or Pixel 8 (~AU$850).

• A short online setup (GrapheneOS.org has a web-based installer; takes ~30 minutes).

🧩 Everyday usability:

• Use F-Droid or Aurora Store for apps.

• Messaging: Signal or Session (Australian-developed encrypted messenger).

• Browser: Brave or Vanadium (comes preinstalled).

• Email: ProtonMail, Tutanota, or MailFence.

⚠️ Note: You’ll lose Google Assistant and “OK Google” voice listening — that’s a privacy advantage.

🥈 2. Murena /e/OS Phones (Good Privacy, Plug-and-Play)

✅ Why it’s ideal:

• Comes pre-installed with /e/OS (a de-Googled Android variant).

• Built on refurbished Samsung or Fairphone models.

• Ships directly to Australia via the Murena online store.

💻 Site: https://murena.com￼

Example models:

• Murena Fairphone 4 (sustainable + privacy)

• Murena Galaxy S9 refurbished (cheaper option)

Pros:

• No need to install anything.

• Has app store with privacy ratings.

• Works with Aussie SIMs and networks.

Cons:

• Not as hardened as GrapheneOS.

• Hardware is older.

🥉 3. Apple iPhone (for those who want convenience + decent privacy)

If you want to stay fully mainstream but minimise spying:

Recommended: iPhone SE (3rd gen) or iPhone 14.

Set up like this:

• Turn off Siri listening.

• Disable “Significant Locations” in Privacy > Location Services.

• Turn off iCloud Photos, Keychain, and Analytics.

• Use Signal, Brave, and ProtonMail.

• Block ad tracking in Safari and App Tracking Transparency.

Privacy rating: 7/10 (Good but still some Apple cloud linkage).

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
