This is a good basic list, but I think it needs some additions.

For example:

1- Use cash whenever and wherever possible. This is aimed at me (and perhapd you too?) - stop buying so many things online and buy everything local you possibly can and when you do, spend cash to do so.

2- Downgrade your phone to one that is not 5G compatible. I know there are non-IOS and non-Android phones out there that protect privacy better but I don’t know a whole lot about them. If anyone has advice, please share in the comments. When my phone needed replacing, I specifically bought an iPhone 11 because it couldn’t access 5G, but I know I can do better.

3- Don’t carry your phone with you everywhere. I take it in the car because I get lost if you spin me around twice in a bathtub, but I am trying to leave it there when I walk around so I’m not trackable.

I’m sure there are other ideas for how to resist the coming tyranny. Please share your ideas in the comments so we can all learn from you.

Viva la résistance!

