A list of things we can do to resist Digital ID which is coming in just over 6 weeks' time
From Say NO Australia on Facebook
This is a good basic list, but I think it needs some additions.
For example:
1- Use cash whenever and wherever possible. This is aimed at me (and perhapd you too?) - stop buying so many things online and buy everything local you possibly can and when you do, spend cash to do so.
2- Downgrade your phone to one that is not 5G compatible. I know there are non-IOS and non-Android phones out there that protect privacy better but I don’t know a whole lot about them. If anyone has advice, please share in the comments. When my phone needed replacing, I specifically bought an iPhone 11 because it couldn’t access 5G, but I know I can do better.
3- Don’t carry your phone with you everywhere. I take it in the car because I get lost if you spin me around twice in a bathtub, but I am trying to leave it there when I walk around so I’m not trackable.
I’m sure there are other ideas for how to resist the coming tyranny. Please share your ideas in the comments so we can all learn from you.
Viva la résistance!
I also use Duck Duck Go instead of google.
Perfect 👍 — here’s a clear guide tailored to Australia, focusing on what’s actually available here (without having to import or flash complicated firmware unless you want to).
⸻
🇦🇺 Best Privacy-Friendly Phones You Can Use in Australia (2025)
🥇 1. Google Pixel 7a or Pixel 8 + GrapheneOS (Best Overall Privacy Option)
✅ Why it’s ideal:
• Pixel devices are the only phones GrapheneOS officially supports.
• You can buy them easily in Australia (JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Google Store).
• Installing GrapheneOS wipes Google’s tracking systems while retaining full Android app compatibility.
🔐 Privacy benefits:
• Zero background telemetry (unlike stock Android).
• Sandboxed Google Play Services (if you want them).
• You can toggle off sensors (camera, mic, GPS) instantly.
• Strongest verified boot security in the industry.
🧰 You’ll need:
• Pixel 7a (~AU$550–$650) or Pixel 8 (~AU$850).
• A short online setup (GrapheneOS.org has a web-based installer; takes ~30 minutes).
🧩 Everyday usability:
• Use F-Droid or Aurora Store for apps.
• Messaging: Signal or Session (Australian-developed encrypted messenger).
• Browser: Brave or Vanadium (comes preinstalled).
• Email: ProtonMail, Tutanota, or MailFence.
⚠️ Note: You’ll lose Google Assistant and “OK Google” voice listening — that’s a privacy advantage.
⸻
🥈 2. Murena /e/OS Phones (Good Privacy, Plug-and-Play)
✅ Why it’s ideal:
• Comes pre-installed with /e/OS (a de-Googled Android variant).
• Built on refurbished Samsung or Fairphone models.
• Ships directly to Australia via the Murena online store.
💻 Site: https://murena.com￼
Example models:
• Murena Fairphone 4 (sustainable + privacy)
• Murena Galaxy S9 refurbished (cheaper option)
Pros:
• No need to install anything.
• Has app store with privacy ratings.
• Works with Aussie SIMs and networks.
Cons:
• Not as hardened as GrapheneOS.
• Hardware is older.
⸻
🥉 3. Apple iPhone (for those who want convenience + decent privacy)
If you want to stay fully mainstream but minimise spying:
Recommended: iPhone SE (3rd gen) or iPhone 14.
Set up like this:
• Turn off Siri listening.
• Disable “Significant Locations” in Privacy > Location Services.
• Turn off iCloud Photos, Keychain, and Analytics.
• Use Signal, Brave, and ProtonMail.
• Block ad tracking in Safari and App Tracking Transparency.
Privacy rating: 7/10 (Good but still some Apple cloud linkage).