I have been scrolling X to find the best and the brightest memes of our ‘illustrious’ PM and his government. After all, this will soon be illegal in the Communist State of Australia, comrade. So let’s make hay while the slightly sorta’ free sun shines.

Has Albo got his priorities in the right place?

Be afraid…be very afraid!

Gun control of law-abiding citizens means that only criminals will be armed. Do you feel better now?

Albo has a host of armed guards around him 24/7. Do you think he would still be pushing so hard to disarm us if he didn’t have their protection?

Is the problem really guns…or who is using them? How did a man whose son was on a terror ‘watchlist’ actually get a gun license and buy 6 guns without raising any alarms? We already have the laws we need. They are just not being enforced properly.

I’m hard of hearing, so I thought I might have misheard it when Albo said, immediately following the Bondi Beach Massacre, that diversity is our strength. But no, he repeated it several times.

I think I’ve found the source of our problem…

Albo inaction doll - find it where all fine playthings are sold!

But it isn’t just Albo. It’s the lot of them! Rotten to the core. We need an election ASAP and we need to get rid of Labor and the majority of the Libs as well. The Uniparty is coming close to destroying our country and it needs to stop.

If you would like to sign the petition asking for Albo to resign, here is the link.

