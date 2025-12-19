Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandi Reginato's avatar
Sandi Reginato
8hEdited

Love your work Meryl! Thanks for the Saturday morning laugh!😆 And you are absolutely spot on because we’re certainly at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to rotten to the core politicians!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
Garry Nichols's avatar
Garry Nichols
8h

Loved the first one “ we don’t need a buy back, we need a fly back policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture