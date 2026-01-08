Amazing news from the United States regarding the end to the Kellogg's Food Pyramid Scheme
The food pyramid has been turned upside down!
It has been slowly, slowly with MAHA but things are starting to pick up pace!
First, we had the removal of 55 vaccines from the childhood schedule.
Now, Kennedy has announced an all-new food pyramid, putting meat, fruits and vegetables as the most important foods and whole grains way down at the bottom where they belong.
The old food pyramid was put together with the kind ‘assistance’ of Kellogg’s - the company that brings you cardboard cereals with very little nutrition but a whole lot of sugar!
Today’s NEW Dietary Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: EAT REAL FOOD.
The 2025–2030 Guidelines reestablish food — not pharmaceuticals — as the foundation of health and reclaim the food pyramid as a tool for nourishment and education.
NEW Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Hopefully, MAHA can keep going and we can finally see the end of the 1986 Act (which allows drug companies, doctors and others to be indemnified against liability from deaths and harm caused by their products) and the PREP Act which takes the indemnification even further, even indemnifying in cases where the harm was known in advance.
I think 2026 may be a pivotal year for informed choice and human rights.
Such great news! Especially the vaccine schedule!! Not before time and a BIG THANKYOU to you Meryl and the AVN team! Now we just need the liability to Bog pharma to be withdrawn!!
What actually happened regarding the "schedule" is that 6 of 13 recommended vaxs (quaxs) were removed. The net effect is that 55 are gone of 88 before the age of 18.
That is because of strategic removal as many are multiple doses.
Takehome // DJT ordered RFK to review the entire schedule. Ordered.
We are witnessing the takedown of the entire vax quax fraud. At some point feckless MD's
(over 99% vax quax proponents) will suggest they support the takedown in an act of self preservation. That is an appraisal having been in these trenches for many decades.
The food pyramid has always been marketing. The grain gluten issue is mostly a glyphosate issue
(Roundup) contamination... We do not need Gubmint to create a pyramid of how to eat.
We do need information about health that has been available for any seeker.