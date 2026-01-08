Buy me a coffee

It has been slowly, slowly with MAHA but things are starting to pick up pace!

First, we had the removal of 55 vaccines from the childhood schedule.

Now, Kennedy has announced an all-new food pyramid, putting meat, fruits and vegetables as the most important foods and whole grains way down at the bottom where they belong.

The old food pyramid was put together with the kind ‘assistance’ of Kellogg’s - the company that brings you cardboard cereals with very little nutrition but a whole lot of sugar!

Today’s NEW Dietary Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: EAT REAL FOOD.

The 2025–2030 Guidelines reestablish food — not pharmaceuticals — as the foundation of health and reclaim the food pyramid as a tool for nourishment and education.

https://www.hhs.gov/.../historic-reset-federal-nutrition...

NEW Dietary Guidelines for Americans

https://realfood.gov/

Hopefully, MAHA can keep going and we can finally see the end of the 1986 Act (which allows drug companies, doctors and others to be indemnified against liability from deaths and harm caused by their products) and the PREP Act which takes the indemnification even further, even indemnifying in cases where the harm was known in advance.

I think 2026 may be a pivotal year for informed choice and human rights.

