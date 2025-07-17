An important message from One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts regarding the WHO treaty.
I stand with the Senator in his call for Australia to Exit the UN, WHO, WEF and World Bank.
Try & inject me, I will defend my life against the shooter AND The Orderer. I don't care if your'e a grandmother, point that barrel at me and you threaten MY LIFE. REGULATORS! Stand Up. WE WILL NOT go quietly into the night. 👏
While ON says the right thing publicly it's two senate members are puppets of the shadow government who pull the strings of ALL our political parasites, the ones who use "false flags" to push though Hate Laws to curtail free speech, both ON Senators didn't bother to vote on this issue using the excuse that they didn't have the numbers so their vote wouldn't have made a difference.
More recently Roberts claimed after his office did extensive research, denied "geo-engineering" exists in Australia, when in fact, geo-engineering in Australia dates back to 1947 when the CSIRO used the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft to drop dry ice into the tops of cumulus clouds, these links I tried to post on his socials where quickly deleting
https://csiropedia.csiro.au/cloud-seeding/
https://www.cmar.csiro.au/e-print/open/cloud.htm/
Australian Rain Corporation (Australian Rain Technologies) is owned by Sydney multi-millionaire and nephew of Rupert Murdoch, Matt Handbury and wife Clare and the company attracted some notoriety in 2007 when former Liberal Environment Minister Malcolm Turnbull awarded ARC a $10 million grant to trial the rain-making technology, a month before the Federal Election in November 2007.
http://www.australianrain.com.au/
State governments have also been involved in geo-engineering legislation too some links here:
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/50169
https://legislation.nsw.gov.au/view/whole/html/inforce/current/act-2004-019
Geo-engineering, HAARP DEWs, are the cause of adverse weather events across the world the globalists use in the name of "climate change",