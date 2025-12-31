Buy me a coffee

The medical fraternity, the media and the government are all dressed in sackcloth and ashes because Australia’s childhood vaccination rate - formerly over 95% if you believe their statistics, is now as low as 71.57% on the Gold Coast (great work up there, guys!) and we’re being warned of a disaster if more parents don’t inject their babies and toddlers with untested, unsafe and ineffective vaccines.

The great news is - none of this moaning, wailing and outright panic is actually working! I predict that jab rates will fall further as more and more information comes out about the brilliant health of the unvaccinated and the sadly awful health of the jabbed.

This is not to say that every unvaccinated child is perfectly healthy - it doesn’t work that way. But on balance, from every study that has been done so far, the unjabbed are far less likely to suffer from a range of chronic conditions that are now common in their vaccinated peers.

This study by Dr Paul Thomas, now retracted because it was bad for vaccine sales, shows that very clearly in these graphs:



The genie is out of the bottle and its message is spreading so far and wide, it will never be pushed back in again. We are witnessing the end of vaccine tyranny - the tyrants just don’t know it yet. They will find out.

Maybe in 2026 - maybe not. But it is coming soon.

This is a time to rejoice in what we’ve won and the hard work we have all put in to get where we are.

May we all have a happy, healthy and free New Year - wherever we are celebrating it (and for those of us who won’t be able to stay awake until midnight 🙋🏻‍♀️ too) and may 2026 be the entree into a time when the truth is so obvious and powerful, no amount of lies will be able to suppress it!

