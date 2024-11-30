Sorry for so many posts today. This is just a quick one.

If you are planning on attending today’s rally, the venue has changed because of the heavy rain coming down in Brisbane.

Here is the new venue - admission is free, and you can come early and buy some lunch first if you’d like. Hope to see you then.

Centenary Tavern

Sumner’s Room

96 Sumners Rd,

Middle Park, QLD, 4074

