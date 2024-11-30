Sorry for so many posts today. This is just a quick one.
If you are planning on attending today’s rally, the venue has changed because of the heavy rain coming down in Brisbane.
Here is the new venue - admission is free, and you can come early and buy some lunch first if you’d like. Hope to see you then.
Centenary Tavern
Sumner’s Room
96 Sumners Rd,
Middle Park, QLD, 4074
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Best of luck...
Looks like it's more a three-four-statewide weather manipulation...aka wannabe weathergods...
Mildura , Taroom , Gympie and Brisbane airport radars all off line ,
you can see a crazy swirling mass off hot air around Mt. Isa , Alice Springs was firing beams at Upper Western NSW and Moree radar low and behold , instead of firing straight upwards as usual looked to have it's own sun today
Our big rains were stolen again , if you meet anyone that has the missing information....
Take care