Court in the United States legalises murder by hospital
Now, hospitals can put a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) on a patient's file without their permission or the permission of their caregivers.
It appears that the American injustice system is just as corrupt and bought as the Australian courts are.
A decision was just handed down in the case of Grace Schara, a perfectly healthy 19-year-old woman who was killed by her hospital ‘treatment’ after being admitted for a purported case of COVID-19.
Grace’s family was prevented from seeing her or advocating for her by the hospital because of COVID. While she was alone and defenceless, she was given high doses of many drugs including morphine which caused severe breathing problems.
Also, the hospital put a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order on her so when her breathing became an issue, no attempts were made to save her.
The story is horrific and you can read more about it at this link - Grace Schara.
There were many expert witnesses who testified to the fact that Grace had been killed by the hospital's protocols. Despite this, they got away with murder.
The best advice I can give you is to stay away from hospitals except for the most dire of circumstances.
If you would like to read more about Grace’s situation, Dr Mary Talley Bowden published an in-depth substack today. She was one of the witnesses in the case and has been close to Grace’s family.
How much coin did Ascension make during the fake pandemic........ over 1 billion dollars, Grace NEVER stood a chance against those low life, lying, greedy bastards?
It strikes me that the V for vigilante justice has now been made a moral and entirely reasonable necessity. Not just in this case but in any of the many other Covid medical murder cases primarily in the English speaking world.
When corrupted authorities seek remove "lawful deterrents" from crimes they seek to normalise, then men and women of good characters have an obligation to employ an eye for an eye doctrine as vigilantes carrying out this highly important duty to society.
The loss of a life is the loss of three eyes the two we use to see and the third the one that represents both the removal of bodily waste and those that would be party to such a cruel crime carried out in a place that should be a nurturing sanctuary. It therefore seems fitting that there should be a significant number of hospitals administers clearly marked as one eyed and half that numbers nurses or doctors also marked as one eyed. Personally I would feel 666 burnt onto their foreheads would also act as a highly important reminder that cruel actions carry with them cruel responses