It appears that the American injustice system is just as corrupt and bought as the Australian courts are.

A decision was just handed down in the case of Grace Schara, a perfectly healthy 19-year-old woman who was killed by her hospital ‘treatment’ after being admitted for a purported case of COVID-19.

Grace’s family was prevented from seeing her or advocating for her by the hospital because of COVID. While she was alone and defenceless, she was given high doses of many drugs including morphine which caused severe breathing problems.

Also, the hospital put a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order on her so when her breathing became an issue, no attempts were made to save her.

The story is horrific and you can read more about it at this link - Grace Schara.

There were many expert witnesses who testified to the fact that Grace had been killed by the hospital's protocols. Despite this, they got away with murder.

The best advice I can give you is to stay away from hospitals except for the most dire of circumstances.

If you would like to read more about Grace’s situation, Dr Mary Talley Bowden published an in-depth substack today. She was one of the witnesses in the case and has been close to Grace’s family.

