Did you give permission for the government to parent your children?

According to this no-doubt highly paid moron in Michigan:

“Parents do NOT know best. Scientists know the best. Experts know the best.”

Well, I have news for you, buster.

Scientists are corrupt and ignorant of so much because they only study what they are told to study and if they go outside of those parameters, they don’t get to work.

And ‘experts’ are self-appointed arbiters who again, dare not stray from the mainstream mantra.

Parents are the best and ONLY expert on their children’s health, education and upbringing.

The government has failed in every job they are meant to perform so please don’t tell me that they have more right to parent my children than I do because down that path goes revolution and bloodshed. Just don’t go there.

