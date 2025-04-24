Memories come to me at the strangest of times. Like tonight.

I was reading about the polio vaccine on X and how ‘denying’ children the right to get this dangerous, ineffective vaccine was tantamount to killing them with polio. And it got me thinking.

In 2006, I was lucky enough to attend a conference in Newcastle, NSW organised by a Professor Henry from the University of Newcastle and Ray Moynihan - ABC Journalist (at that time), author and skeptic of the pHarmaceutical industry.

I have the handouts I got at that conference somewhere…but if you think I can find them you’re wrong. And there was a lot of information about it published in the (British Medical Journal) BMJ but it’s all behind a paywall and if you think I’m going to pay them £50 for the pleasure of reading it, you are very wrong.

There were a lot of speakers and some really interesting information, but to me, the highlight was the discovery of how easy it is to fool not just the media but the entire medical profession with one simple press release.

I’m doing this from memory (because remember, I can’t access the articles), so I may get some of this wrong. But I have most of it right, I think.

Ray Moynihan had published quite a few articles in the BMJ so he had a relationship with the editorial staff there. Together, a plan was hatched to see what would happen if they concocted a disease and a drug to treat said disease. The result was a real eye-opener.

The birth of MoDeD

Together, they created a condition called MoDeD or Motivational Deficiency Disorder. It is a condition where a person can’t go to work or do much of anything because they just can’t get motivated. Most people would call them lazy but, oh no! This is a true disease.

Extreme laziness may have a medical basis, say a group of high profile Australian scientists, describing a new condition called motivational deficiency disorder (MoDeD). The condition is claimed to affect up to one in five Australians and is characterised by overwhelming and debilitating apathy. Neuroscientists at the University of Newcastle in Australia say that in severe cases motivational deficiency disorder can be fatal, because the condition reduces the motivation to breathe.

Fear not, however, because pHarma would never let its people suffer like that. They were hard at it and had created a miracle drug called Indolebant.

What Moynihan was able to do was to get the BMJ to publish an article on this condition in their short articles section. Then, he issued a press release to media around the world about it.

Purported to have been issued by Leth Argos from some random made-up pHarmaceutical company, the release promised a miracle cure for all those suffering from this debilitating disorder.

I remember at the conference, a television news report (I can’t remember if it was organised by Ray Moynihan or if it was actually a local new station that had gotten the press release and went out to cover it) where reporters went to the beach at Byron Bay and interviewed some of the people there about whether they thought they might have MoDeD and whether they would be interested in taking Indolebant to treat it.

It was actually quite funny - and quite sad at the same time. From memory, many of those who were interviewed were sure they had this condition and would be very interested in treatment.

In addition, a phone number had been set up for the fake company producing Indolebant. I think Ray Moynihan was manning the number or someone who worked with him. They pretended to be Leth Argos.

Moynihan said that immediately after the release went out, the phones started to ring off the hook. He was getting calls from doctors around the world begging him for the drug. They said they had so many patients who were sufferers and they absolutely MUST get this drug.

He said that he explained to them that there was no drug and no real condition - it was all part of a study on Disease Mongering. But even then, he said some doctors continued to insist that they needed this drug to treat their patients.

Is it any wonder that so many of them fell for the COVID bullsh*t and have continued to push childhood vaccines despite the clear evidence of harm?

Surfeit of fear - deficiency of critical thinking

We don’t have an infectious disease problem in Australia or in the world. What we have is a viral mindset that has been cultured in pHarmaceutical labs and the halls of government for decades.

It has left far too many of us - especially those who have gone through the higher indoctrination system - some might call university education - unable to think for themselves and filled with fear of ridiculous, non-existent threats.

Disease Mongering is real. From SADS (Seasonal Affective Disorder), to Restless Leg, to Male Pattern Baldness and more, the goal is to pathologize every single normal condition that the human body is heir to in order to aggressively market ‘treatments’ that will not help those targeted but will enrich the coffers of the drug companies involved. It will also make the population dependent on doctors and the talking heads in media and the government for every single decision they make about themselves or their family. This dependence makes them very susceptible to being victimised by anyone who wants to profit from them or control them for whatever purposes of their own.

Sound familiar?

And none of this would be possible without the active and enthusiastic collusion of government and the media and the moronic, unquestioning acceptance of the medical community who daily kills and maims people who they deem to be in a ‘risk category’ without symptoms or with symptoms that would often simply go away by themselves.

COVID wasn’t the first time we were told that only doctors could tell us if we were sick and it won’t be the last.

Stop being a victim

Fear mongering is the medical community’s stock in trade. It is used very effectively to cause people to panic and make them do things which, if they were calm and thinking clearly, they never would do.

Education is the only way to overcome fear. Information is the best way to oppose those who would push their ignorance on you for their own personal gain.

If you don’t know what is being offered to you - inside out and upside down - then do nothing until you’ve had a chance to learn.

You can’t be disease mongered if you know for a fact that 99% of what the government, the media and the medical community are telling you about health is either wrong, unscientific or outright lies. This is my belief. This has been my experience.

Your mileage may vary.

What has been your experience with the medical community? Am I way off beam? I’d love to hear what you have to say.

