Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
2d

Love it, Meryl. Bravo. Straight, honest, pithy and full of well-targeted and well-desired outrage. That is as it should be. No one, patient, parent or guardian, should EVER be coerced into any decision about personal health or the health of the person they are responsible for. It is, in fact, the Law of the Land in every civilized country, oh, and in First World countries as well.

Informed Consent is, in fact, part of the Geneva Convention, to which 133 countries are signatories, and thus, bound to make its conditions the Supreme Law of the Land.

Here's a happy little factoid supporting Informed Consent in the US, at least: following the conclusion of the Nuremberg Trials in Germany, conducted by the 4 victorious powers (did we win the Second World War? That's for another discussion), the US decided to hold another round of trials called "the Subsequent Nuremberg Trials", among which was "the Doctors' Trial", (formally United States of America v. Karl Brandt, et al.), also known as "the Nuremberg Medical Trial", was the first of the Subsequent Nuremberg Proceedings conducted by the United States in its occupation zone in Nuremberg, Germany.

It was held before a U.S. military tribunal and ran from December 9, 1946, to August 20, 1947. The indictment was filed on October 25, 1946, and the trial focused on 23 defendants (20 physicians and 3 administrators) accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including medical experiments on prisoners and involvement in the Nazi euthanasia program. This trial produced the Nuremberg Code, a foundational set of ethical principles for human experimentation.

Seven people, including 4 doctors and 3 administrators, were executed in significant part because of their roles in depriving victims of any right to informed or voluntary consent in deadly medical experiments. While it is true that this violation helped establish the enduring ethical principle now known globally as informed consent in human research, the point I want to make here is different:

Under the Geneva Convention, a victor can ONLY bring charges against a subject of the vanquished power(s) IF THE CRIME FOR WHICH THEY ARE BEING CHARGED WAS A CRIME BEFORE THE OUTBREAK OF HOSTILITIES IN THE VICTOR'S COUNTRY. That means that denial of the Right of Informed Consent was a hanging crime, a capital offense, in the US BEFORE WWII.

IT

STILL

IS

Justice, anyone? Sounds like a great idea to me.

How about some of it for the docs agitating to violate US Law (and, I believe, the Australian Constitution, if I am not mistaken) in favor of their own self interest?

Those are illegal actions, amounting, it would seem to me, although I am certainly not a lawyer, as acting under color of law to violate foundational and Constitutional principles.

Treaties ARE the Supreme Law of the Land and both the US and Australia are signatories to the treaty that articulates and requires Informed Consent.

Case closed.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
2d

Meryl, I think you are taking the piss. I mean, those poor doctors won't be able to spend as much money this year and kids are going to die like flies, what were you thinking? Jokes aside, this move by Bobby Kennedy is a good thing, but it doesn't go far enough in my opinion. All of the very troublesome vaccines are still on that list, you know, all those ones that the kids react to like MMR and DTap and HPV. They don't need flu vaccines either. I think, in my entire life I have only had flu about twice and that includes the convid flu, whatever that is or was. I am 72 and we only got the polio and DTP when we were young ant that is all. Since then I've had another tetanus and 1 rubella and that was when I was an adult. Oh, nearly forgot I had to have some vaccines to go to Singapore years ago when I was 23. That was because back then they said it was needed to go to Asia. Never had a flu vaccine or anything for the last forty years and will never take another. I course back when I was young I was entirely ignorant about vaccines, but when I was taking my son to playschool, this is before kindy, there was a girl there who said her son had been affected by a vaccine. I felt very sorry for her plight but didn't know what to make of it. I was grateful that my children were healthy and unaffected, although later my daughter did react to one of them when she was 3 or 4, I think it may have been the MMR which would have been very new on the schedule then. My kids were born in the early eighties. Also they were never sickly and I don't remember them having flu ever. In fact they rarely got sick, except for chicken pox, which they got and then gave to me. I had this as an adult of about 30. Very mild in my case. No big deal any of these diseases and they make you stronger for it in the end.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture