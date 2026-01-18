Doctors tell us they think parents are too stupid to make decisions for our children
The arrogance in this article is only exceeded by the panic doctors are obviously feeling. And that's a really good thing!
Docs Say Changes to Vaccine Recommendations Are Confusing Parents, Could Harm Kids
— Pediatricians believe the new guidance may ultimately lead to more illness and death
OH NO! How could we possibly have more illness and death when we have LESS of a product that has caused record numbers of illness and death? Something here does not compute. But read on for the feel-good first paragraph of this article. 😊
Molly O’Shea, MD, has noticed growing skepticism about vaccines at both of her Michigan pediatric offices and says this month’s unprecedented and confusing changes to federal vaccine guidance will only make things worse.
One of her offices is in a Democratic area, where more of the parents she sees are opting for alternative schedules that spread out shots. The other is in a Republican area, where some parents have stopped immunizing their children altogether.
Robert F Kennedy, Jr, head of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS), has reduced the number of vaccines that are on the childhood schedule by 55 and doctors are panicking! However will they install that new pool on their property with 55 less vaccines? What about that junket they were scheduled to go on mid-year? This is a cause for great financial alarm.
But the good thing is, the genie is out of the bottle and there is no shoving that witch back in now. QLD’s vaccination rate is down from 95%+ to 61% according to the latest stats and in the US, the declines are similar. Hoorah!
She and other doctors fear the new recommendations and the terminology around them will stoke vaccine hesitancy even more, pose challenges for pediatricians and parents that make it harder for kids to get shots, and ultimately lead to more illness and death.
The biggest change was to stop blanket recommendations for protection against six diseases and recommend those vaccines only for at-risk children or through “shared clinical decision-making” with a healthcare provider.
Oh no! Does that mean doctors have to spend more than 30 seconds with patients and actually explain what they are injecting into children and adults? Ain’t nobody got time for that when there are house extensions to build and vacations to take.
And the reference to “shared clinical decision-making” is the fact that Kennedy has now removed the ability for doctors to be penalised should they advise parents honestly about the risks and ineffectiveness of vaccines and has said that vaccine choices should be made in consultation with the real stakeholders - parents and those targeted by the shots. No more being Wakefielded for the medicos means more honesty about vaccination which will inevitably lead to fewer jabs in arms. Boo hoo, pHarma - your days are numbered.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who helped lead the anti-vaccine movement for years, said in announcing the changes that they better align the U.S. with peer nations “while strengthening transparency and informed consent.”
But doctors say they are sowing doubt -- the vaccines have been extensively studied and proven to be safe and effective at shielding kids from nasty diseases -- at a time when childhood vaccination rates are already falling and some of those infectious diseases are spreading.
These morons couldn’t lie straight in bed!
You all know how I feel about informed choice, right? Should anyone - ANYONE - be able to tell you what to do with your own body or the body of your minor child without also being required to inform you of the benefits and risks?
Anyone who answered yes to that question, please unsubscribe from this Substack today. I don’t want you here nor do you belong in a group that is about critical thinking and health freedom.
Many Don’t Know What ‘Shared Decision-Making’ Means
O’Shea said she and other pediatricians discuss vaccines with parents at every visit where they are given. But that’s not necessarily “shared clinical decision-making,” which has a particular definition.
Well, Dr O’Shea, there is actually an entire page on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website about this very issue. If you were to pull your nose out of your bank book long enough to read it, you would know what Shared Decision-Making actually means.
The mainstream medical profession is the lowest of the low
Think about it. What doctors are fighting for - and they are actually taking RFK Jr to court now to stop the changes introduced by HHS - is the ability to continue to force patients to follow their orders, to have children injected with poisons against the will of their parents and to withhold vital information about medical procedures that can and will have a devastating effect on human health.
Should this be supported?
Do they deserve praise for these actions?
The sooner they are exposed for their criminal activities the better, as far as I’m concerned. And good riddance to bad rubbish.
The best part of this whole situation is that the govermaceuticals truly jumped the shark when they mandated the experimental GMO COVID jab! In 5 years, they have done more to make people question vaccinations as a whole than the anti-vaccination movement has done in 240. Bravo to you ghouls! You have done our work for us beautifully!
Love it, Meryl. Bravo. Straight, honest, pithy and full of well-targeted and well-desired outrage. That is as it should be. No one, patient, parent or guardian, should EVER be coerced into any decision about personal health or the health of the person they are responsible for. It is, in fact, the Law of the Land in every civilized country, oh, and in First World countries as well.
Informed Consent is, in fact, part of the Geneva Convention, to which 133 countries are signatories, and thus, bound to make its conditions the Supreme Law of the Land.
Here's a happy little factoid supporting Informed Consent in the US, at least: following the conclusion of the Nuremberg Trials in Germany, conducted by the 4 victorious powers (did we win the Second World War? That's for another discussion), the US decided to hold another round of trials called "the Subsequent Nuremberg Trials", among which was "the Doctors' Trial", (formally United States of America v. Karl Brandt, et al.), also known as "the Nuremberg Medical Trial", was the first of the Subsequent Nuremberg Proceedings conducted by the United States in its occupation zone in Nuremberg, Germany.
It was held before a U.S. military tribunal and ran from December 9, 1946, to August 20, 1947. The indictment was filed on October 25, 1946, and the trial focused on 23 defendants (20 physicians and 3 administrators) accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including medical experiments on prisoners and involvement in the Nazi euthanasia program. This trial produced the Nuremberg Code, a foundational set of ethical principles for human experimentation.
Seven people, including 4 doctors and 3 administrators, were executed in significant part because of their roles in depriving victims of any right to informed or voluntary consent in deadly medical experiments. While it is true that this violation helped establish the enduring ethical principle now known globally as informed consent in human research, the point I want to make here is different:
Under the Geneva Convention, a victor can ONLY bring charges against a subject of the vanquished power(s) IF THE CRIME FOR WHICH THEY ARE BEING CHARGED WAS A CRIME BEFORE THE OUTBREAK OF HOSTILITIES IN THE VICTOR'S COUNTRY. That means that denial of the Right of Informed Consent was a hanging crime, a capital offense, in the US BEFORE WWII.
IT
STILL
IS
Justice, anyone? Sounds like a great idea to me.
How about some of it for the docs agitating to violate US Law (and, I believe, the Australian Constitution, if I am not mistaken) in favor of their own self interest?
Those are illegal actions, amounting, it would seem to me, although I am certainly not a lawyer, as acting under color of law to violate foundational and Constitutional principles.
Treaties ARE the Supreme Law of the Land and both the US and Australia are signatories to the treaty that articulates and requires Informed Consent.
Case closed.
Meryl, I think you are taking the piss. I mean, those poor doctors won't be able to spend as much money this year and kids are going to die like flies, what were you thinking? Jokes aside, this move by Bobby Kennedy is a good thing, but it doesn't go far enough in my opinion. All of the very troublesome vaccines are still on that list, you know, all those ones that the kids react to like MMR and DTap and HPV. They don't need flu vaccines either. I think, in my entire life I have only had flu about twice and that includes the convid flu, whatever that is or was. I am 72 and we only got the polio and DTP when we were young ant that is all. Since then I've had another tetanus and 1 rubella and that was when I was an adult. Oh, nearly forgot I had to have some vaccines to go to Singapore years ago when I was 23. That was because back then they said it was needed to go to Asia. Never had a flu vaccine or anything for the last forty years and will never take another. I course back when I was young I was entirely ignorant about vaccines, but when I was taking my son to playschool, this is before kindy, there was a girl there who said her son had been affected by a vaccine. I felt very sorry for her plight but didn't know what to make of it. I was grateful that my children were healthy and unaffected, although later my daughter did react to one of them when she was 3 or 4, I think it may have been the MMR which would have been very new on the schedule then. My kids were born in the early eighties. Also they were never sickly and I don't remember them having flu ever. In fact they rarely got sick, except for chicken pox, which they got and then gave to me. I had this as an adult of about 30. Very mild in my case. No big deal any of these diseases and they make you stronger for it in the end.