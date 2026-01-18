Buy me a coffee

This is the image at the top of the article. Yes, these could be all the vaccines being administered to one child in one visit. HORRIFYING!

— Pediatricians believe the new guidance may ultimately lead to more illness and death

OH NO! How could we possibly have more illness and death when we have LESS of a product that has caused record numbers of illness and death? Something here does not compute. But read on for the feel-good first paragraph of this article. 😊

Molly O’Shea, MD, has noticed growing skepticism about vaccines at both of her Michigan pediatric offices and says this month’s unprecedented and confusing changes to federal vaccine guidance will only make things worse. One of her offices is in a Democratic area, where more of the parents she sees are opting for alternative schedules that spread out shots. The other is in a Republican area, where some parents have stopped immunizing their children altogether.

Robert F Kennedy, Jr, head of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS), has reduced the number of vaccines that are on the childhood schedule by 55 and doctors are panicking! However will they install that new pool on their property with 55 less vaccines? What about that junket they were scheduled to go on mid-year? This is a cause for great financial alarm.

But the good thing is, the genie is out of the bottle and there is no shoving that witch back in now. QLD’s vaccination rate is down from 95%+ to 61% according to the latest stats and in the US, the declines are similar. Hoorah!

She and other doctors fear the new recommendations and the terminology around them will stoke vaccine hesitancy even more, pose challenges for pediatricians and parents that make it harder for kids to get shots, and ultimately lead to more illness and death. The biggest change was to stop blanket recommendations for protection against six diseases and recommend those vaccines only for at-risk children or through “shared clinical decision-making” with a healthcare provider.

Oh no! Does that mean doctors have to spend more than 30 seconds with patients and actually explain what they are injecting into children and adults? Ain’t nobody got time for that when there are house extensions to build and vacations to take.

And the reference to “shared clinical decision-making” is the fact that Kennedy has now removed the ability for doctors to be penalised should they advise parents honestly about the risks and ineffectiveness of vaccines and has said that vaccine choices should be made in consultation with the real stakeholders - parents and those targeted by the shots. No more being Wakefielded for the medicos means more honesty about vaccination which will inevitably lead to fewer jabs in arms. Boo hoo, pHarma - your days are numbered.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who helped lead the anti-vaccine movement for years, said in announcing the changes that they better align the U.S. with peer nations “while strengthening transparency and informed consent.” But doctors say they are sowing doubt -- the vaccines have been extensively studied and proven to be safe and effective at shielding kids from nasty diseases -- at a time when childhood vaccination rates are already falling and some of those infectious diseases are spreading.

These morons couldn’t lie straight in bed!

You all know how I feel about informed choice, right? Should anyone - ANYONE - be able to tell you what to do with your own body or the body of your minor child without also being required to inform you of the benefits and risks?

Anyone who answered yes to that question, please unsubscribe from this Substack today. I don’t want you here nor do you belong in a group that is about critical thinking and health freedom.

Many Don’t Know What ‘Shared Decision-Making’ Means O’Shea said she and other pediatricians discuss vaccines with parents at every visit where they are given. But that’s not necessarily “shared clinical decision-making,” which has a particular definition.

Well, Dr O’Shea, there is actually an entire page on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website about this very issue. If you were to pull your nose out of your bank book long enough to read it, you would know what Shared Decision-Making actually means.

The mainstream medical profession is the lowest of the low

Think about it. What doctors are fighting for - and they are actually taking RFK Jr to court now to stop the changes introduced by HHS - is the ability to continue to force patients to follow their orders, to have children injected with poisons against the will of their parents and to withhold vital information about medical procedures that can and will have a devastating effect on human health.

Should this be supported?

Do they deserve praise for these actions?

The sooner they are exposed for their criminal activities the better, as far as I’m concerned. And good riddance to bad rubbish.

The best part of this whole situation is that the govermaceuticals truly jumped the shark when they mandated the experimental GMO COVID jab! In 5 years, they have done more to make people question vaccinations as a whole than the anti-vaccination movement has done in 240. Bravo to you ghouls! You have done our work for us beautifully!

Leave a comment

Share