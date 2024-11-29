This image has been going around on X for the last couple of weeks and I pooh-poohed it at first because, I mean, really! It couldn’t possibly be true, could it?

This morning, I saw it again and decided to finally search and see.

Here is the pdf of the article from the Telegraph.

Keep Brain Dead Women Alive And Use Them As Surrogate Mothers Suggest Doctors 68KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here are a couple of key quotes:

“[the article is] about whole body gestational donation (WBGD), which involves women who have given prior consent being used as would-be surrogacy mothers after being declared clinically brain dead.” …“What about all those brain-stem dead female bodies in hospital beds? Why should theirwombs be going to waste?” asks the article, written by Norway-based academic Anna Smajdor. …Women have previously given birth after being declared brain dead. Prof Smajdor argues that there is no moral difference in such circumstances between organ donation and surrogacy. She also says that male bodies could potentially be adapted to give birth, “thereby circumventing some potential feminist objections”.

Of course, the ‘good’ doctor is correct. There is no moral difference between using brain dead men or brain dead women as incubators for human infants. Both options are abhorent, completely immoral and dead wrong.

The anti-human, anti-family, anti-morality crew need to go. And they need to go now. I don’t care where they go - as long as they are gone from any position of power or influence they might have.

