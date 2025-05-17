Andrew Wakefield is my hero. I was blessed to meet him briefly in Washington DC in 2019, just before the COVID madness but I have followed him for decades.

He has never turned his back on the autism community. He has never stopped caring about the suffering of the children injured by vaccines.

And this conversation on the Daily Wire needs to be seen by everyone. His information cannot be ignored.

Vaccines can and do cause the kind of brain, gut and metabolic injury incorrectly referred to as autism. And we can stop it today if we stop poisoning our children.

HEAR THIS WELL!

