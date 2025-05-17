Informed Choice

Super Spreader
May 17

For those with Youtube difficulty (or aversion), a Rumble link:

https://rumble.com/v6tgng5-the-lights-went-out-in-their-eyes-michael-and-the-vaccine-dissident-dr.-and.html

Because of Youtube's criminal behavior during covid I have such a bad taste in my mouth from them that now, if possible, I watch videos literally any place other than there.

I just can't stand the thought of giving those humanity hating demons a single penny of ad revenue from me. I can't get an image out of my head of their execs sitting in a big board room schemeing how they can kill more people while laughing at all of us who still flock to their platform.

Maybe I have Youtube Derangenent Syndrome, haha.

Her Indoors
May 17

I found his book, Callous Disregard recently. Total respect for him. Imagine if he was to be Surgeon General USA? 💕

