Dr Andrew Wakefield interviewed by Michael Knowles on the Daily Wire. If you watch nothing else, watch this.
Then share it with everyone you can think of. It's THAT important!
Andrew Wakefield is my hero. I was blessed to meet him briefly in Washington DC in 2019, just before the COVID madness but I have followed him for decades.
He has never turned his back on the autism community. He has never stopped caring about the suffering of the children injured by vaccines.
And this conversation on the Daily Wire needs to be seen by everyone. His information cannot be ignored.
Vaccines can and do cause the kind of brain, gut and metabolic injury incorrectly referred to as autism. And we can stop it today if we stop poisoning our children.
HEAR THIS WELL!
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For those with Youtube difficulty (or aversion), a Rumble link:
https://rumble.com/v6tgng5-the-lights-went-out-in-their-eyes-michael-and-the-vaccine-dissident-dr.-and.html
Because of Youtube's criminal behavior during covid I have such a bad taste in my mouth from them that now, if possible, I watch videos literally any place other than there.
I just can't stand the thought of giving those humanity hating demons a single penny of ad revenue from me. I can't get an image out of my head of their execs sitting in a big board room schemeing how they can kill more people while laughing at all of us who still flock to their platform.
Maybe I have Youtube Derangenent Syndrome, haha.
I found his book, Callous Disregard recently. Total respect for him. Imagine if he was to be Surgeon General USA? 💕