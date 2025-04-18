Drop whatever you are doing right now: Type in covid.gov into your browser...
And know that the conversation around COVID-19 has shifted forever.
This page which was where that demon Anthony Fauci and his demonettes used to post all kinds of misinformation about COVID, is now redirected to a page with a picture of Donald Trump on it.
And on this page, they talk about the True Origins of COVID and the lab leak theory (which I don’t believe because I don’t believe there was ever a novel virus that was pathogenic, but it’s a step in the right direction).
It also discusses the bioweapon that was the vaccine.
If you don’t think this is a huge shift in the narrative, you haven’t been paying attention.
I’m still waiting for Trump to issue a public apology for Warp Speed and the millions of Americans who have been killed - and the tens of millions permanently injured by his vaccine, but I’m not holding my breath.
In the meantime, this is a great start.
You realize that Dr. Peter Marks was the one who came up with “Warp Speed” and he proudly takes credit for the name based on Star Trek. He quit FDA because he knows the 💩is going to hit the fan on those kill jabs. He has no apology coming. I’m looking at these so called doctors. Peter Hotez is still out there and I want his ass.
Trump didn’t add these crap jabs to the childhood schedule.
OHHH MERYL , it is great that someone talks about the truth about Covid , there was NO COVID , no pandemic , they bought the jab out , and had to have reason to Jab people , and that is where the word COVID was born , it seems like A LOT of people don’t attest to that theory . Still talking of rubbish about Covid