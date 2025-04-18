This page which was where that demon Anthony Fauci and his demonettes used to post all kinds of misinformation about COVID, is now redirected to a page with a picture of Donald Trump on it.

And on this page, they talk about the True Origins of COVID and the lab leak theory (which I don’t believe because I don’t believe there was ever a novel virus that was pathogenic, but it’s a step in the right direction).

It also discusses the bioweapon that was the vaccine.

If you don’t think this is a huge shift in the narrative, you haven’t been paying attention.

I’m still waiting for Trump to issue a public apology for Warp Speed and the millions of Americans who have been killed - and the tens of millions permanently injured by his vaccine, but I’m not holding my breath.

In the meantime, this is a great start.

