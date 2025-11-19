eKaren called to the US Congress to "Please Explain" why she is a threat to American Citizens
As a dual citizen of the US and Australia myself, I can tell you that I find her policies extremely threatening to my freedoms and human rights. I hope she is grilled until very well done!
Julie Inman Grant, ‘lovingly’ referred to as eKaren, looks like she will be soundly spanked by the US Congress who has accused her of being a Zealot.
Perhaps she should have given up her American citizenship before taking on the role of Australia’s e-tyrant?
To be honest, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) under Pam Blondi has been great at investigating but pretty piss-poor at indicting, putting on trial or punishing. But we live in hope.
I think old mate Julie would look absolutely stunning in orange!
Absolutely, she was never voted into that position, only by elbow for his own agenda. She is not Australian 🇦🇺 and I believe when you look into her background she is nothing but a 💩 stirrer.
I note that both California and Texas have plans to introduce Digital Id in 2026. California should surprise no-one with poster boy and nong Gavin Newsom in charge. Texas is more startling until you realise that it has become a data centre centre. It is almost as though they painted the place as one of open space and freedom knowing people would flock there. These days everything is a trap.