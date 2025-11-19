Julie Inman Grant, ‘lovingly’ referred to as eKaren, looks like she will be soundly spanked by the US Congress who has accused her of being a Zealot.

Perhaps she should have given up her American citizenship before taking on the role of Australia’s e-tyrant?

To be honest, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) under Pam Blondi has been great at investigating but pretty piss-poor at indicting, putting on trial or punishing. But we live in hope.

I think old mate Julie would look absolutely stunning in orange!

