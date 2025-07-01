eKaren loses again! Billboard Chris wins his case against her and her censorship.
A turning point for freedom in Australia? Time will tell. But we will take our victories where we find them.
I just heard the news that a bit over an hour ago, Chris Elston (Billboard Chris) won his case in Australia against eKaren, Julie Inman-Grant, over her forcing X to remove his post on the platform. This sets a vitally important precedent and I would personally like to thank Chris for putting himself out there to protect free speech in our country.
For those who don’t know him, Billboard Chris is a Canadian Dad who opposes the immoral mutilation and grooming of our children to push the gender ideology madness that tries to turn boys into girls and girls into boys.
He is a peaceful protester who travels around the world to raise the profile of this issue.
How did this start?
IN 2024, Billboard Chris posted a Tweet on X questioning the appointment of Teddy Cook, a biological woman, to an expert panel on transgender issues at the WHO.
According to the Daily Mail, Cook is into some pretty weird things including bestiality, bondage and drug use - her inclusion on an expert panel on health issues is something that we should all question.
This is the Tweet in question:
This woman (yes, she’s female), is part of a panel of 20 ‘experts’ hired by the @WHO to draft their policy on caring for ‘trans people.’ People who belong in psychiatric wards are writing the guidelines for people who belong in psychiatric wards.
Ekaren demanded the post be deleted:
The tweet was removed after the Australian eSafety Commission deemed that it “is likely to cause serious harm” because it “misgenders” Cook.
The Human Rights Law Alliance (HRLA) assisted Elston in his case against eKaren. They said that:
Mr Elston’s case raises serious concerns about the power of the eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant to censor speech online. Despite this, the government is pushing ahead with legislation that will grant her even greater powers to police online content and penalise social media providers.
Last week, the Federal Government tabled its revised Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (“Misinformation and Disinformation Bill”) after it was forced to withdraw the original Bill last year following widespread criticism from civil liberties groups, religious organisations, social media companies and even the Australian Human Rights Commission.
The government’s website states that it has conducted an “extensive public consultation process with key stakeholders to refine and prepare the Bill for introduction”.
Elon Musk was also involved in a case against the censorship, but I am unaware of his role in this action or what the status of his suit is at the current time.
From BillboardChris on X:
From the Deputy President of the Tribunal in his ruling:
“The applications before this tribunal have their origin in a social media post insulting Teddy Cook, a transgender man. The post, which among other things refers to Teddy Cook as a woman, has been blocked in Australia as a result of action by the online safety regulator.
“The person who posted the material and the platform on which it was posted have both challenged the decision of the regulator to issue a removal notice. The broad question to be answered is whether the post meets the statutory definition of cyber-abuse material targeted at an Australian adult.
“The more focussed question is whether I can be satisfied that the necessary intention to cause serious harm to the subject of the post has been established. Based on the evidence before me, I am not satisfied that it has.
Consequently, the decision of the eSafety Commissioner to issue a removal notice is set aside.”
You know what this means, Australia. You are perfectly free to call a man a man and a woman a woman. It’s not misgendering, and it’s not cyber-abuse. The only people misgendering are the ones who play along with the cult of gender. There are two sexes, zero genders, and infinite personalities.
The importance of today’s victory cannot be overstated. This will make it difficult or impossible for eKaren to continue to censor because a precedent has been set that can be referred to in future cases.
Elston stated on X before the decision was handed down that he expects an appeal. But either way, we can celebrate a very important victory for now.
Great news Meryl.
I sent another website link with the news to my brother in Canberra as I know my sister in law sees my emails as well.
Why did I do this? Well, my sister in law is one of Julie Inman Grants friends. And, no we don't talk, but I send links every now and then to my brother/sister in law just to show how wrong this woman is.... JIG is using her office for her personal political purposes and is on a personal vendetta against her former employer X, whilst being paid by tax payers.
The E Safety Office needs to be shut down and JIG removed from office and be held accountable for abuse of office.
Great victory indeed :-)
Billboard Chris is right - the lunatics have taken over the asylum!
I think every person who thinks they were born the wrong sex and needs to alter their body to reach their 'ideal' has a serious mental health problem, and is on par with someone with anorexia nervosa IMO. Let the anorexics reach their ideal and they'll be dead. From starvation! But somehow it's OK to let boys, girls, men & women get physically and chemically mutilated so they can, ah, reach their ideal? And then they can even go and legally change their sex on their birth certificate, when every cell in that person's body tells them what biological sex they really are: the one they were born! Instead of properly dealing with the mental health problem, Society is fully enabling it.
I never like using the word 'gender' to describe a person. 6 years of Latin taught me that genders were masculine, feminine - or neuter! They describe a word, not a person's actual biological sex and/or urges.
The 1950s brought us the term 'gender' to describe social edges of people's sexes, and by the 1970s, the terms 'sex' and 'gender' started being used interchangeably, thanks in part to the feminist drive.
Honestly, I'd really like humans to call a spade a spade. It makes things so much easier! You're a male, or you're a female. Except for those poor people who are XXY or hermaphrodites etc - but they are few and far between.
Now what are we up to? 1/4 of Gen Z think they're part of the LGBQTXYZ alphabet soup thing? Probably because it's the 'in' thing to do, and mostly, these people identify as bisexual, anyway, and that's probably because they're young and still experimenting and/or have flexible morals and/or haven't learned enough yet (that's a given!) - and/or they just don't give a shit. So glad I'm not Gen Z!
But the biggest problem with doing anything you feel like doing is that people of other ages think they can do what they feel like doing, too. Then all societal norms/rules go out the window and you're living in a cesspool before you know it. Sure, societal rules can be very limiting sometimes, and if you're on the outer edge, it doesn't feel very nice, but come on! 'Gender ideology' crap should never have had its day, but it has, and it's definitely time to boot it! Society needs to put its thinking cap on and get back on a decent path, not just let everything through the door.
I know why Society is doing this in part - as a swing against the strictness from the past (you know, political correctness swings from one extreme to the other...) - but people have lived debaucherous lives as long as Society has been around. In that sense it's nothing new. But this 'gender ideology' crap is downright stupid because it's screwing up people's lives FOR LIFE. Too much testosterone given to the girl? Whoops. Fried eggies. That means no breeding. A pile of estrogen to the boy? Oops. Masculinity never recovers. Invariably neither does his sperm. People going through these chemical/hormonal therapies are playing a game more dangerous than Russian Roulette, and the surgical interventions are nails in the coffin.
What people fail to focus on is that those on the LGBQTXYZ alphabet soup spectrum are still HUGE suicide risks, even if they reach their 'ideal'. Young alphabet soup people are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, and HALF of young alphabet soup people seriously think about committing suicide each year in the US. Isn't that just a bit disconcerting to anyone??? And THAT is why Billboard Chris is quite right to say that "People who belong in psychiatric wards are writing the guidelines for people who belong in psychiatric wards."
We need to properly focus on the MASSIVE mental health dilemma facing (especially) younger people today. We should not be handing out drugs and surgery like candy in place of proper mental health assessments and care!