I just heard the news that a bit over an hour ago, Chris Elston (Billboard Chris) won his case in Australia against eKaren, Julie Inman-Grant, over her forcing X to remove his post on the platform. This sets a vitally important precedent and I would personally like to thank Chris for putting himself out there to protect free speech in our country.

For those who don’t know him, Billboard Chris is a Canadian Dad who opposes the immoral mutilation and grooming of our children to push the gender ideology madness that tries to turn boys into girls and girls into boys.

He is a peaceful protester who travels around the world to raise the profile of this issue.

How did this start?

IN 2024, Billboard Chris posted a Tweet on X questioning the appointment of Teddy Cook, a biological woman, to an expert panel on transgender issues at the WHO.

According to the Daily Mail, Cook is into some pretty weird things including bestiality, bondage and drug use - her inclusion on an expert panel on health issues is something that we should all question.

This is the Tweet in question:

This woman (yes, she’s female), is part of a panel of 20 ‘experts’ hired by the @WHO to draft their policy on caring for ‘trans people.’ People who belong in psychiatric wards are writing the guidelines for people who belong in psychiatric wards.

Ekaren demanded the post be deleted:

The tweet was removed after the Australian eSafety Commission deemed that it “is likely to cause serious harm” because it “misgenders” Cook.

The Human Rights Law Alliance (HRLA) assisted Elston in his case against eKaren. They said that:

Mr Elston’s case raises serious concerns about the power of the eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant to censor speech online. Despite this, the government is pushing ahead with legislation that will grant her even greater powers to police online content and penalise social media providers. Last week, the Federal Government tabled its revised Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (“Misinformation and Disinformation Bill”) after it was forced to withdraw the original Bill last year following widespread criticism from civil liberties groups, religious organisations, social media companies and even the Australian Human Rights Commission. The government’s website states that it has conducted an “extensive public consultation process with key stakeholders to refine and prepare the Bill for introduction”.

Elon Musk was also involved in a case against the censorship, but I am unaware of his role in this action or what the status of his suit is at the current time.

From BillboardChris on X:

From the Deputy President of the Tribunal in his ruling:

“The applications before this tribunal have their origin in a social media post insulting Teddy Cook, a transgender man. The post, which among other things refers to Teddy Cook as a woman, has been blocked in Australia as a result of action by the online safety regulator. “The person who posted the material and the platform on which it was posted have both challenged the decision of the regulator to issue a removal notice. The broad question to be answered is whether the post meets the statutory definition of cyber-abuse material targeted at an Australian adult. “The more focussed question is whether I can be satisfied that the necessary intention to cause serious harm to the subject of the post has been established. Based on the evidence before me, I am not satisfied that it has. Consequently, the decision of the eSafety Commissioner to issue a removal notice is set aside.”

You know what this means, Australia. You are perfectly free to call a man a man and a woman a woman. It’s not misgendering, and it’s not cyber-abuse. The only people misgendering are the ones who play along with the cult of gender. There are two sexes, zero genders, and infinite personalities.

The importance of today’s victory cannot be overstated. This will make it difficult or impossible for eKaren to continue to censor because a precedent has been set that can be referred to in future cases.

Elston stated on X before the decision was handed down that he expects an appeal. But either way, we can celebrate a very important victory for now.

