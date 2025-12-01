Buy me a coffee

In 9 days’ time, barring an injunction or the Federal Government choosing to listen to the recommendation of the Parliamentary committee that they wait until June to implement the Under-16 ban (which is really a ban for everyone who values their privacy and freedom) we will all be subject to the whims of tyrants.

In this video, a smiling eKaren talks about:

1- Using smart devices to spy on people, purportedly to protect us from domestic violence.

2- Being able to stop our cars and e-vehicles, prevent them from charging and basically make it so we can no longer drive them.

3- Technology is synonymous with family and sexual violence (the only violence I see here is from eKaren who is trying to take control of every aspect of our lives).

4- 20,000 ‘frontline workers’ who are going to be doing technology audits which, from what I am hearing, is basically using every device possible (she mentioned our refrigerators - give me dumb devices, please) to spy on us. Big Brother is here

Just like the Under 16 ban, this is being sold as a way to ‘keep us safe’.

The way I see it, it’s the Government that is the biggest threat to me and my family. Who will protect me from them?

Leave a comment

Share

Xmas Sub 35% off