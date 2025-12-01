eKaren wants to have total control over us - in order to keep us safe...
What she is saying here is pure evil. Please @POTUS - save Australia!
In 9 days’ time, barring an injunction or the Federal Government choosing to listen to the recommendation of the Parliamentary committee that they wait until June to implement the Under-16 ban (which is really a ban for everyone who values their privacy and freedom) we will all be subject to the whims of tyrants.
In this video, a smiling eKaren talks about:
1- Using smart devices to spy on people, purportedly to protect us from domestic violence.
2- Being able to stop our cars and e-vehicles, prevent them from charging and basically make it so we can no longer drive them.
3- Technology is synonymous with family and sexual violence (the only violence I see here is from eKaren who is trying to take control of every aspect of our lives).
4- 20,000 ‘frontline workers’ who are going to be doing technology audits which, from what I am hearing, is basically using every device possible (she mentioned our refrigerators - give me dumb devices, please) to spy on us. Big Brother is here
Just like the Under 16 ban, this is being sold as a way to ‘keep us safe’.
The way I see it, it’s the Government that is the biggest threat to me and my family. Who will protect me from them?
E Karen is the weapon…..plain and simple. Her examples of reasoning are just words to work the treason against the people! Free speech people and keep it coming….lets finish by insisting E Karen purchase a one way ticket back to the USA!
Everbody should send this message to All Politicians. It is a very worthy and on point message for Everyone.
