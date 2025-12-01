Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Hazelton's avatar
Wendy Hazelton
1d

E Karen is the weapon…..plain and simple. Her examples of reasoning are just words to work the treason against the people! Free speech people and keep it coming….lets finish by insisting E Karen purchase a one way ticket back to the USA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JacqNSW's avatar
JacqNSW
11h

Everbody should send this message to All Politicians. It is a very worthy and on point message for Everyone.

The Philosophy of Liberty

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8GazZBvHhgQ

This is originally from James Corbett SS, see

https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/a-must-see-video-solutionswatch?publication_id=725827&post_id=180461516&isFreemail=true&r=2bqrf0&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture