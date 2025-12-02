Buy me a coffee

As I mentioned a little while ago, I ordered an Express VPN Aircove router that will make my entire house and all of our many devices - phones, ipads, computers, laptops, TV - I think that’s about it… look like they aren’t located in Australia.

The Aircove came with a free 6-month subscription to Express VPN but I already have a subscription (have had one for probably 10 years or more) so this has been extended.

The installation instructions were PATHETIC! I had to speak with customer support, but within 15 minutes, I had the account set up and my dashboard working so i can change the location or settings on the fly.

Right now, I have a US VPN so my devices identify as being in the US :-)

Come December 10th, if the Under 16 ban goes ahead on time (a big if with the number of court cases that have been filed - hopefully at least one of them asking for injunctive relief), I will get to test this out live and see if it allows me to access social media without having to put in a digital ID. Fingers crossed.

If you would like to check it out, I do have an affiliate link that will allow you to do so. It won’t cost you anything extra if you do sign up but I will get 30 days’ free added on to my account. Here is the link.

If anyone else has also started using Aircove and would like to share their experience, please let me know in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Share

Xmas 35% off Subscription