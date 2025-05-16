Based Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, made the following statement:

"We certainly now, in our society in 2025, we have the ability to deliver fluoride through toothpaste and all these other things," DeSantis said at an event for the signing of the bill. "You don't gotta force it and take away people's choices. But the whole crux of the issue is you should be able to make decisions on the basis of informed consent." "Forcing this in the water supply is trying to take that away from people who may want to make a different decision rather than to have this in water," DeSantis added.

But the problem is - fluoride has never been about our health or the health of our teeth - it is about control. And also making a profit from a toxic byproduct of smelting - sodium fluorosilic acid which is tainted with all kinds of heavy metals and other seriously toxic substances.

Bad enough they put chlorine and aluminum in our public water system - adding fluoride is the trifecta of poisons.

It’s only a matter of time before this spreads to Australia. Remember that most European nations have never had fluoride in the water…so what’s wrong with us?

