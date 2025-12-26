Is the Australian Government hiding proof that the unvaccinated are healthier?
But they have consistently refused to provide the data and may have even lied about doing the all-important study.
According to the date on this clip from @Jikkyleaks on X (the full-length version can be viewed at this link), it has now been 12 years since I did this interview with Sunrise about the reason why parents were choosing not to vaccinate in Australia.
Of course, they had me outside on a patio in the Gold Coast with all the distractions and noise behind me (not the first time this same show did this during an interview) while Peter McIntyre of the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) was in a nice, quiet studio along with the hosts.
But be that as it may, during this ‘debate’, I discussed the fact that Australia already had the information required to determine whether the unvaccinated or the vaccinated were healthier. It is contained in the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR), formerly the Australian Childhood Immunisation Register (ACIR).
This database tracks vaccination status of all Australians - many tens of millions over the years - and links them with the Medicare database so any health conditions the person is diagnosed with can be collated with any vaccines they’ve received. The database is already deidentified so privacy should not be an issue, yet this study has never been done.
On the Sunrise show, in response to my request for such a study, Peter McIntyre made the claim that this was already in the planning stage and would soon be done but it was ‘more complicated’ than I had implied it was.
After waiting a year for any details of said study, I filed an FOI request with the NCIRS. I know you’ll be shocked to hear this, but the answer came back that there was no evidence that this study had ever been planned or carried out.
Now, after all this time, all these questions and the lack of answers, it’s time for us to finally know - are the vaccinated actually healthier than the unvaccinated?
Australia is uniquely placed to answer this vital question because we have a database of tens of millions of people and it would be a fairly simple and cheap process to query this data.
The only plausible reason I can think of for the government to continue to avoid looking at this information is because they already know the answer. The unvaccinated and far healthier than their vaccinated peers.
Go ahead, Albo et al - prove me wrong!
Obviously you're unclean so must be kept outside. Besides you must be a fresh air freak and need the wind in your hair and the sun on your skin. Next thing you'll be promoting BBQs!!! Get back on the Naughty Step Meryl and stop asking questions! 🤣
Thanks, Meryl, for putting the pressure on the as usual irresponsible Australian government and keep doubling it until they do the study. Keep up your brave work.
