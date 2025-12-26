Informed Choice

Her Indoors
18h

Obviously you're unclean so must be kept outside. Besides you must be a fresh air freak and need the wind in your hair and the sun on your skin. Next thing you'll be promoting BBQs!!! Get back on the Naughty Step Meryl and stop asking questions! 🤣

Everything Voluntary Jack
17h

Thanks, Meryl, for putting the pressure on the as usual irresponsible Australian government and keep doubling it until they do the study. Keep up your brave work.

You probably have the below but putting them here for all.

An Inconvenient Study: Are Vaccinated Or Unvaccinated Children Healthier? With Del Bigtree. Dec 1, 2025

Dr. Marcus Zervos did the studies on the water, and he stood up against the health department and said, “This is toxic water. You need to do something about it.” He got into some trouble when he outed the health department for not taking care of people. He is a good scientist. He follows the data. He does what’s right.

We sat down to dinner, and the first thing he said to me was, “I’ve watched your film, Vaxxed. It’s very compelling, but you’re saying something at all these speeches you’re giving that I find difficult. I’m watching your YouTube videos, and you keep saying they’ve never done the science to prove that vaccines are safe. I’m a huge proponent of vaccines. I was offended by that. I sit on the biggest databases in the world. I went to get all the information so I could show you that you’re wrong.”

He looked me in the eyes and said, “I’m shocked that I have to sit across from you and tell you you’re right. We have never done any proper placebo-based trials to establish safety in any of the childhood vaccines. I want to be clear. That doesn’t mean the vaccines aren’t safe, but it does mean we can’t say that they’re safe.” I said, “Mark, that’s all I’ve been saying.” He said, “I’ve watched you. You’re very careful about being accurate.” It started out in an interesting place.

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/an-inconvenient-study-raw-data-real-questions/

https://www.westonaprice.org/podcast/an-inconvenient-study-are-vaccinated-or-unvaccinated-children-healthier-with-del-bigtree/#gsc.tab=0

PRJN4: A Numerical Risk Comparison of Vaccination and Non-Vaccination

This judicial report presents a quantitative, population-level risk comparison between vaccination and non-vaccination, drawing from publicly available mortality, morbidity, and adverse-event data. Commonly referred to as PRJN4, the analysis evaluates absolute risk, relative risk, and real-world outcome probabilities associated with vaccine-preventable diseases and vaccine-related harms, with a focus on pediatric populations. The findings challenge prevailing assumptions about vaccine risk-benefit ratios by demonstrating that, for many diseases, the risk of serious harm or death is extremely low, while documented adverse outcomes following vaccination occur at measurable rates. The full report is available below as a downloadable PDF for those seeking a data-driven examination of these comparative risks and their implications for informed medical decision-making.

https://www.doctorsandscience.com/presentations.html

https://www.doctorsandscience.com/uploads/1/3/5/8/135856265/https___vaxcheckers.org_wp-content_uploads_2021_09_prjn4.pdf

Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Vax vs. Unvax Reveals Staggering Health Risks in Vaccinated Children. Sept 11, 2025

https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/henry-ford-birth-cohort-vax-vs-unvax-reveals-staggering-health-risks-in-vaccinated-children/

Dr. Paul Thomas, breaks down the eye-opening results from his extensive, peer-reviewed, ten-year study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated kids in his pediatric practice.

https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvaccinated/

https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Paul-Thomas-Weiler.pdf

