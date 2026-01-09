Buy me a cup of coffee

To date, Pfizer has had to pay out between $3.3 and $3.6 BILLION dollars US for outright fraud and other serious crimes as a result of drug misconduct (fraud, off-label promotion, False Claims Act, kickbacks and similar), not including global fines, civil jury awards, private lawsuits over harm (e.g., personal injury verdicts), or proprietary settlements where amounts are confidential.

Not one member of their board has been sent to prison though they would have been fully aware of these issues. And these fines have been factored in as just the cost of doing business. They would have been added to the price they charge for their products. Who says crime doesn’t pay? If you’re Pfizer, crime pays richly, thank you very much!

This article (below) is from the Daily Fail, just to give you a warning that it may not be 100% trustworthy but it should at least give you a starting point in doing your own research.

A short history of Depo-Provera

Depo-Provera is an injectable birth control product that is supposed to prevent conception for 3 months before requiring the next dose.

Initially licensed in 1959 in the United States as a pill for the treatment of gynecological issues such as amenorrhea (abnormal absence of menstrual bleeding) and abnormal bleeding, it was reformulated in 1960 as an injectable to treat renal (kidney) and endometrial (the lining of the uterus) cancer. This is ironic because it has also been linked with an increased risk of both those conditions.

For 20 years, Upjohn, the manufacturer (which later merged with Pfizer), tried to get approval to license this for contraceptive purposes. The FDA consistently knocked it back due to safety concerns and problems with the data provided by Upjohn.

In 1992, however, Depo-Provera was finally approved as a contraceptive despite 20 years of evidence pointing to serious and life-threatening problems caused by the drug.

Where did this evidence come from, you might ask?

By the late 1960s, DMPA as it was known, was approved for use as a contraceptive in many developing countries. In fact, it is thought that this is one of the drugs that inspired John Le Carré to write the excellent book, The Constant Gardener, which was later turned into a hit movie.

This book covered the open secret that pHarma tests drugs and vaccines in the third world and those who are injured or killed by these poisons are ignored or covered up so the drugs can be approved in more lucrative Western markets.

Many of the problems which subsequently emerged in those who had been given Depo-Provera were well-known due to 20 years of experience in other countries. But women were never told about the potential risks and therefore, they were unable to make informed choices.

Below is a short list of just some of the known side effects to this drug which is still being used in Australia, New Zealand, across Europe and in the USA and Canada.

Common side effects:

Menstrual changes

Headaches

Mood and libido changes

Weight changes

Breast tenderness

Dizziness/bloating/abdominal discomfort

Hirsutism (excessive growth of body hair)

More serious side effects:

Bone density loss

Rare allergic or serious systemic reactions

Emerging evidence of brain tumour risk with long-term use

Infertility/amenorrhea

Birth defects in the children of mothers who had taken Depo-Provera

Breast Cancer

Bone Cancer

Cervical Cancer (an increase of up to 9X)

Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolus (blockage in the lungs)

Ectopic Pregnancy (pregnancy outside of the uterus such as in the fallopian tubes - could be fatal)

Blood clotting

Coronary Heart Disease

Stroke

Now that I’ve given you a bit of information on the history of this drug, here is a link to the article I mentioned above:

Thousands of women are now suing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer over claims its popular birth control injection left them with ‘life-changing’ brain tumors. Lawyers told the Daily Mail exclusively that Pfizer will have to stand trial on December 7, 2026, as more than 2,100 women across the US claim in publicly filed lawsuits that they were not warned that the birth control shot Depo-Provera had been linked to debilitating and potentially incurable, benign brain tumors. Taken by 2million women every year, Depo-Provera is a decades-old contraceptive method that is injected into the arm or buttocks once every three months, delivering the synthetic hormone progestin to prevent pregnancy. Recent studies done in the past two years, however, have found that the shot comes with than a 500 percent increased risk of developing brain tumors long after users stop taking the medication. Click the article title above to read the full text

Yet again, Pfizer is shown to be a criminal enterprise that seems to feel it has no duty of care towards the people who are misinformed enough to take their products.

It is time for fines to stop and jail sentences to be instituted for those in charge of the company.

