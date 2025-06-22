35% off until June 30th

OK - so not every story in this article will actually be good news. But the ones that aren’t will make you laugh at the ridiculousness of where we are and how incredibly STUPID the people who are pulling the strings (and a good percentage of those listening to them) really are!

Because…you can’t be too careful! And in case you didn’t get it, this is satire.

Liberal Senator Alex Antic calls out the Net Zero Scam and, with the rest of the SA Liberals, is calling for these crazy and destructive policies to be scrapped. Alex Antic for Liberal Leader, I say!

Canada has taken a page out of the nzdsos book and has put up billboards like the one above. Millions of people will see these and they will at least START to think. Of course, we can’t do this in Australia because we live in a communist dictatorship with our E Karen stopping free speech about this and so many other issues. But at least other countries can lead the charge.

The fact that I wasn’t sure if this was real or satire tells you everything you need to know about how dumb the narrative around health has become.

Donuts and McDonalds were very effective bribes with the original scamdemic, but honestly, anyone retarded enough to fall for this latest scam kind of deserves what they get. After 5 years of bigger and bigger lies, anyone who still falls for it is simply too dumb to worry about.

I found this list of places giving away freebies for putting your life on the line to get the COVID jabs in 2021. Nothing has really changed. People want free stuff - pHarma wants money. Win-win.

This is the virus that causes Razor Throat COVID. No, really! I got this from AI and they wouldn’t lie, would they? And though this virus might look really threatening, it gives you a closer shave than any razor has before! Gillette is looking to patent it. 🤣😂🤣

There are now several US States that have reclaimed their sovereignty and told the UN, WHO and WEF to go jump in the deepest lake possible. QLD too has said NO to the WHO treaty. The world is starting to wake up in little bits and pieces. It' may not be much, but it’s a start…

Dr Aseem Malhotra who has an official position with the Department of Health in the US has stated on John Campbell’s podcast that the COVID mRNA vaccine will be pulled from the market. I only hope they do it before too many more children are killed or permanently injured.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill banning the thing we’ve been told for decades doesn’t exist and is just a conspiracy theory. Hmmm - so far - conspiracy theorists - 100% - mainstream talking heads - 0%.

The Forest of the Fallen, a display with the faces, names and stories of just some of the thousands of COVID jab injured and killed individuals in Australia, set up a display outside of Channel 7 in Melbourne VIC. The presstitutes who work there would have had to walk past those their lies have killed and injured. This sort of grass roots activism is absolutely essential and so very powerful!

This thread from X shows evidence that mRNA technology may very well be dead in the water. To that I say - let it be done already! Click the image above to read the entire thread.

Finally, for some comic relief. This ‘news’ report finally tells it like it is!

And don’t forget - always trust your fat doctor 😂

