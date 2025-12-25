Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Her Indoors's avatar
Her Indoors
40m

Happy Christmas Meryl! And to this merry band of substackers!

11? Still too many but wow, getting to that is a huge achievement 👏 RFK jnr in there fighting afterall! Xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine Mckinlay's avatar
Christine Mckinlay
2h

Thanks for all of that good news Meryl 👏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture