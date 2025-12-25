Buy me a coffee

Trumps HHS (Health and Human Services) will be changing the US vaccination schedule from 72 vaccines down to 11!

This is not confirmed from any official source, but it has been repeated by several other sources that are connected with the administration. Shared from @WallStreetApes on X.

A court in Texas has ruled that online age verification breaches the 1st Amendment to the Bill of Rights. Just one more example of why Australia needs one. Click the image to read the law. Thank you to ZeeeMedia for the information.

From John Ruddick, MLC (Libertarian)

Today I moved an amendment to the NSW Constitution to respect the right to possess and carry firearms.

I spelled out to parliament why they are immoral, dangerous and power-hungry by denying you the right to own a firearm. @JohnRuddick2 on X.

@LibertariansNSW

Queensland, which is currently the only State in Australia not run by the insane or the woke (or both) has announced that the ban on puberty blockers for children under the age of 18 will remain in place for at least 5 more years. Bravo, QLD! @7NewsBrisbane on X.

The US CDC is being sued for running an illegal and unconstitutional 72-dose childhood hyper-vaccination program.

@NicHulscher on X

President Trump reclassifies Marijuana to allow for medical uses for cancer etc.

@nicksortor on X.

WHO chief warns funding cuts could ‘reverse decades of progress’…diddums

The United States and other countries have finally stopped funding the genocidal WHO. Even better, Trump is supposedly looking at pulling out of the UN altogether and kicking them out of the UN building in NY.

click image to watch video.

Reddit suing Australian government over Under-16 Social Media ban

From Sky News Australia on FaceBook

Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

In a Epoch Times interview airing December 9, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield calls for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to be “eliminated” because “there’s too many unknowns.” Click image below to read article.

The United States cancels visas from those involved in censorship of Americans.

Will they get down to the Southern Hemisphere soon? eKaren, Bourke, Wong et al need to be penalised for what they are doing to our right to free speech.

