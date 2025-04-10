The following links are all part of the Great Awakening and indicate that pHarma’s days are seriously numbered.

A large-scale prospective cohort study from the Cleveland Clinic has delivered a shocking verdict on this year’s influenza vaccine: not only was it ineffective, but it was also associated with increased risk of infection. Led by Dr. Nabin Shrestha, the study tracked over 53,000 employees during the 2024–2025 respiratory viral season to assess whether the influenza vaccine offered protection against laboratory-confirmed influenza infections. The results raise serious questions about this season’s flu vaccine and the broader assumptions behind annual mandates.

Head of the US Dept of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has called for stopping water fluoridation. In his statement (above) he says that:

“The evidence against fluoride is now overwhelming.”

“We know that it causes profound IQ loss … and other neurological injuries like ADHD.”

“It affects kidney health, liver health, and it causes hypothyroidism, and it causes osteoarthritis.”

“Women who are more exposed have up to 50% more hip fractures.”

QLD Premier, David Crisifulli, tells the United Nations to Butt Out! It is a beautiful thing to see, regardless of the hypocrisy of him saying that parents have the right to put their children to bed at night and know they are safe whilst still pushing ineffective, dangerous jabs on them. One step at a time and this is a big step in the right direction.

In this video, Alex Jones from InfoWars speaks with American lawyer and expert on the vaccination issue, Robert Barnes, about the fairly recent announcement (Feb 2025) by RFK Jr, withdrawing funding worth many millions of US dollars from a proposed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine project. This project would have tested a new experimental COVID poison on over 10,000 people. He reports that the World Council for Health is calling for an immediate moratorium on all childhood vaccines. I 100% support that call!

Dr Peter McCullough, one of the most published scientists and clinicians in Western Medicine today, started out questioning only the COVID jabs. He is an inveterate researcher however and his studies have now led him to believe that ALL vaccines are problematic. I will paste the information below but you can watch it above too.

"What we've learned is this childhood vaccine schedule is not what we thought. And now critically looking at it, we have a situation that, we just learned that the World Council for Health now international body is calling for a complete moratorium on childhood vaccines. First international organization to call for that. Why? Because the vaccines are piling up one after another."



"They're being given in multiple salvos. There are safety events now that we learned. In 1986, the US passed legislation that indemnified the manufacturers of vaccines. In that legislation, it says the vaccines have unavoidable harm. It says that it so what are the harms that we're seeing? "It's clear when the vaccines are given in multi multiple rounds. There's probably not no single vaccine and no single additive, but it's the sum total of vaccines given at once. We're seeing a strong signal towards, neuropsychiatric disorders, so attention deficit disorder, Asperger's, autism, seizures, allergic diseases, asthma, atopic dermatitis, sudden infant death syndrome." "And then the converse now. This is the converse, which is papers by Mawson, Hooker, Miller, Thomas, and an older Amish study. All five studies show if children go natural, no vaccines whatsoever, they have the best outcomes. Freedom from these things."



"You know, when I was a kid, the rate of autism was one in ten thousand. Now it's one in thirty six. And there's about 200 published manuscripts showing it's a immune system dysregulation. The immune system dysregulation that, you know, in a reactogenic phase of the vaccine, sometimes with a febrile seizure, the the inflammatory factors go into the brain, probably permanently change it, and the vignettes the mothers tell us that the child was fine up until the time they took a multiple rounds of of vaccines and then they developed autism."

"Those vignettes are almost certainly correct. We can't pin it down to any single vaccine, but I'm telling you, in total, it doesn't look good. This epidemic of autism is a tsunami. And you know how, you know, many, many mothers now recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed, you know, about a third of mothers and young fathers going natural."

Even if we don’t take drugs or vaccines, we are being poisoned on a daily basis from the sky and our weather, which has gone from drought to flood almost overnight in an endless cycle of destruction, is not natural but man made. Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr’s running mate when he was running for President and the mother of an autistic child, says that:

Robert Kennedy JR's HHS is putting together a team to investigate chemtrails. She says that the Overton window has blown wide open on the geoengineering of weather and that this is the beginning of the global conversation on this topic as people come forward with more evidence.

The Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum have both been involved in pushing for this but then they have called anyone who wants to know exactly what they are doing a conspiracy theorist just as they did with the Covid Vaccines. Why?

"It appears that the Overton window has been blown wide open on the issue of geoengineering atmospheric weather modification… And I do know that HHS is in the process of putting together a team to investigate this. We do know that cloud seeding does exist. We do know that counties throughout the United States have active contracts with private companies to cloud seed and thus bring greater moisture to arid lands and this is all done under the umbrella of climate change mitigation…

I think it reminds all of us of the statement around the MRNA vaccines being safe and effective. Don't look under the hood. Don't listen to these conspiratorial voices…And in fact there is quite a bit of active censorship or medium manipulation that really deters individuals from furthering their inquiries and curiosity as to what's actually at play. And you know I think that that playbook of really using these derogatory attacks on qualified inquiries to shut them up I mean that reminds us all of what felt like during those COVID lockdowns…

And so there's a lot of parallels to be drawn between the COVID-19 era and what's happening today which is this Overton window being blown wide open on the issue of geoengineering people coming forward with evidence that is raising concern real red flags about the contents of what is being used for weather modification the lack of regulatory oversight the lack of closure to the public...the lack of public consent… I think this is the beginning of this global conversation.

I do know the Gates Foundation is involved in geoengineering. I do know Open Philanthropy is involved in geoengineering. I know that the World Economic Forum has pushed it and several universities are pushing for it. We deserve as the people a full disclosure of the process..."

In related news, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, has thrown his support behind proposed legislation that would ban the use of geoengineering in the State. Florida is one of many states in the US currently considering such legislation.

No cure or treatment for dementia? Think again. This is one of many very promising non-drug-based therapies now being used with great success. This 84-year-old woman is being given mega doses of Vitamin B1. See the result after only 1 month.

Thats it for now. I hope you’ve enjoyed these good news stories. I will try to share them regularly.

