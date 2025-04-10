Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine LBR's avatar
Christine LBR
Apr 10

Thank you so much Meryl and welcome back!

I just wish Bobby would pull the Covid jabs immediately and permanently from everyone, get rid of it off schedules, end all mandates and make it physically unavailable. There is plenty of evidence:

Steve Kirsch just came out today with a Substack using regression analysis of mortality data from many countries that proves unequivocally that the Covid injections were deadly and did the opposite of what they promised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debbie Newman's avatar
Debbie Newman
Apr 10

Great to have the positive news ! You’ve fought long and hard to see this !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture