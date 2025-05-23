The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week removed the recommendation for children under 18 and pregnant women to get a COVID jab. This week, that was expanded to include anyone under the age of 65. As someone who is over that age, I have to wonder if I and my fellow oldies are now completely expendable? But hey, this is a HUGE move in the right direction. You can watch the entire press conference where Marty Makery and Vinayak Prasad discussed these changes by clicking the image below:

And the walls came a’tumblin’ down… The State of Texas passed HB 3441, a bill to hold vaccine manufacturers who advertise in Texas liable for injuries their products cause to Texans. The legislator who introduced this bill, said, “Let's make Big Pharma put their money where their mouth is.”

The evidence of harm is now so undeniable, that even Channel 9 has ‘allowed’ Chris Coatsworth to expose it to millions of Australians. This was shared by Craig Kelly who has been forthright about exposing this information at great personal and professional cost. When are we going to see the average Australian rise up at what has been done to them and their loved ones?

Again on mainstream TV, Dr Aseem Malhotra, the new Chief Medical Officer of MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) revealed that the evidence of harm from COVID jabs was so egregious from the very beginning, not even one human should have ever gotten it.

And speaking of MAHA, this week, the MAHA Commission released a report that delves into the health crisis affecting America’s children. And vaccines were NOT excluded from the report. A tidal wave of bad news for pHarma - a blessing for those who have been advising caution on untested injections. You can read the report below.

Maha Report 33.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

US Senator, Ron Johnson, who has been vocal about the lack of evidence of safety or efficacy for the COVID jabs has just released a report called Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination. can download his report by clicking the image below - this blows up the whole safe and effective lie and is being read by scientists around the world:

Senator Johnson again has just completed a multi-day hearing in the US Senate on the coverup of vaccine harms. The Vigilant Fox - who is so worth a follow on X and also here on Substack - has broken down the information that was revealed. While this may not sound like good news - after all, millions have died because of the criminals pushing these poisons - the information is finally out in the mainstream and even channels like CNN and MSNBC are starting to cover this more fully.

The prestigious Cleveland Clinic just released a study showing that the flu vaccine that was used in 2024-2025 was completely ineffective and indeed, ‘may have been’ harmful. No sh*t, Sherlock! We’ve been saying this for decades and so have other publications like the Cochrane Collaboration. This report is from TrialSite News but it was also reported on in the mainstream.

Fewer Australian parents are falling for the government’s vaccination lies. They are now choosing NOT to subject their children to poisoned injections and the media is apoplectic about it! So sad…too bad.

Australia has signed the WHO Treaty, basically giving the World Sickness Organisation complete control over Australia should another scamdemic be declared. But it’s not all going Albo’s way. QLD Premier, David Crisafulli, has twice now come out and basically told the WHO to go jump in a lake because QLD won’t be giving them sovereignty over the State. Bravo!

And finally - this video has absolutely NOTHING to do with vaccination or health or anything else that we normally talk about here. But it was just so beautiful, I had to share it as a piece of good news because…well, you can’t possibly feel angry or bad after watching it.

