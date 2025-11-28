Buy me a coffee

Photo by Ann on Unsplash

I know that Thanksgiving isn’t celebrated in Australia, but I would like to propose that we change that and set aside a day every year to be grateful for the blessings we have been given, and to realise that no matter how dark the days are, we still have so much to be thankful for.

When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was my favourite holiday! The food! The family! The weather (I LOVE winter)! And, have I mentioned, the food?

I was married on November 13th and my husband and I had a 3-day honeymoon in the Amish country. When I got back to their home, we celebrated Thanksgiving a little bit early so I could be with my family before flying around the world to live in Australia.

Yes, it was THAT important.

One memorable Thanksgiving I had in the US was about 15 years ago at my middle sister’s cabin in Utah. It is at about 9,000 feet altitude so we had to figure out all of the cooking times which was fun…

We made Martha Stewart’s Turkey 101. It used a kilo of butter and an entire bottle of white wine! We had to cover the entire turkey in cheesecloth and keep basting it for hours and hours. Of course, we had another bottle of wine just for us to drink so we survived the day pretty well 🍷

We made my oldest sister Rhonda’s famous sage stuffing and her baked mashed potatoes with sour cream, cream cheese and so much butter it basically floated in the oven. Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots and of course, candied sweet potatoes.

The food coma after that dinner was something to behold!

10 years ago - Thanksgiving at my sister’s house in Las Vegas....

I have only made Thanksgiving a few times in Australia and only with a turkey one time (it was organic and cost a fortune - plus, turkey is not my favourite to be honest.) But I will always remember the feeling of being together with my family - most of whom are no longer on this Earth, and celebrating together with so much to be thankful for.

If you celebrate, I hope your holiday was the best one ever. That gathering is more important to you than Black Friday sales. And that the memories you make will glow in your mind with happiness and love for as long as you live - like mine do for me. ❤️

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, I would love to hear some of your traditions and why this holiday is special to you. 🦃

