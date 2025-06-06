Share this postInformed ChoiceHear me out...watch/listen to this. You won't be sorry.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHear me out...watch/listen to this. You won't be sorry.The Devil Wore a Lab Coat. Yup - sure did!Meryl DoreyJun 06, 202520Share this postInformed ChoiceHear me out...watch/listen to this. You won't be sorry.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment20Share this postInformed ChoiceHear me out...watch/listen to this. You won't be sorry.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54SharePreviousNext
One Man’s Grave is another Man’s Paycheque, so appropriate. Great song.
Welcome to their nightmare, the Australian Medical Cabal where their never ending pills and Jabs will only end when you fill that grave.
The way their going there gunna run out of customers very quickly.
Brilliant! Love it. Thanks for sharing!