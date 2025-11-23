Buy me a coffee

Update: I just saw this post on X - it appears that the case against this study is funded to proceed through the courts. I wish them well as, I’m sure, you do too.

What I would like to know is - what parent would EVER sign the form to allow their children to be part of this ‘study’? The changes caused by puberty blockers are NOT reversible. These children will be chemically castrated / made infertile - even if they never have surgery to change the body they were born in.

Just a couple of quotes from the article, linked to the image above:

Researchers dismissed accusations that the trial could amount to ‘coercing’ children into taking the drugs, which potentially damage fertility, bone density and brain development. They insisted it would be safe because they have planned the ‘most rigorous and safest study design’ which will involve ‘close monitoring’ of any potential side-effects and risks.

Close monitoring? Where have we heard that before? By close monitoring, they actually mean that any and every side effect - including death - will be noted and deemed to be coincidental. This is the state of SCIENCE™️ today.

Maya Forstater, CEO of sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, said: ‘It’s outrageous that a trial involving yet more children being given puberty blockers has been given the go-ahead before studying outcomes for those already treated. ‘These drugs are a major intervention, with no evidence to suggest that they do any good and increasing reason to think they cause permanent harm. ‘It’s both foolish and unethical to expose yet more children to experimental treatment. ‘At this point, the only reason to research puberty blockers is to be able to offer long-term medical support to those who have already been exposed.’

Let’s hope that courts in the UK are less corrupt than those in Australia and that this group will actually get a chance to argue why this is such a terrible, unethical and evil thing to do. But again, it goes back to the parents. I don’t care how much they are being paid; who is dumb enough to give up their children to this sort of Frankenscience? Without the parents’ permission, none of this could be happening.

I will keep an eye on future developments in this case. Look to see something similar happen here in Australia and in NZ as well.

This is the exact kind of study I would have expected Dr Mengele to conduct in Auschwitz. And the fact that it would have to have gone through an ethics committee for review before being approved just reinforces my belief that the term "Medical is one” is one of the most obvious oxymorons to date.

