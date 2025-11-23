Hundreds of children as young as 10 years of age will be jabbed with puberty blockers in mad science experiment
The world has gone completely and utterly mad, and the sickest, most insane of all are in government, media, and medicine. Prove me wrong.
Update: I just saw this post on X - it appears that the case against this study is funded to proceed through the courts. I wish them well as, I’m sure, you do too.
What I would like to know is - what parent would EVER sign the form to allow their children to be part of this ‘study’? The changes caused by puberty blockers are NOT reversible. These children will be chemically castrated / made infertile - even if they never have surgery to change the body they were born in.
Just a couple of quotes from the article, linked to the image above:
Researchers dismissed accusations that the trial could amount to ‘coercing’ children into taking the drugs, which potentially damage fertility, bone density and brain development.
They insisted it would be safe because they have planned the ‘most rigorous and safest study design’ which will involve ‘close monitoring’ of any potential side-effects and risks.
Close monitoring? Where have we heard that before? By close monitoring, they actually mean that any and every side effect - including death - will be noted and deemed to be coincidental. This is the state of SCIENCE™️ today.
Maya Forstater, CEO of sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, said: ‘It’s outrageous that a trial involving yet more children being given puberty blockers has been given the go-ahead before studying outcomes for those already treated.
‘These drugs are a major intervention, with no evidence to suggest that they do any good and increasing reason to think they cause permanent harm.
‘It’s both foolish and unethical to expose yet more children to experimental treatment.
‘At this point, the only reason to research puberty blockers is to be able to offer long-term medical support to those who have already been exposed.’
Let’s hope that courts in the UK are less corrupt than those in Australia and that this group will actually get a chance to argue why this is such a terrible, unethical and evil thing to do. But again, it goes back to the parents. I don’t care how much they are being paid; who is dumb enough to give up their children to this sort of Frankenscience? Without the parents’ permission, none of this could be happening.
I will keep an eye on future developments in this case. Look to see something similar happen here in Australia and in NZ as well.
This is the exact kind of study I would have expected Dr Mengele to conduct in Auschwitz. And the fact that it would have to have gone through an ethics committee for review before being approved just reinforces my belief that the term "Medical is one” is one of the most obvious oxymorons to date.
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Are the kids from Foster homes? Are the kids from orphanages? Are the parents poor and broke and being promised to have their rent paid or their bills paid? No sane, well informed, truly caring parent, if and when they were properly informed, would consent to this. Unless.... These are kids that already think that they are in the wrong body and the parents are wicked enough to just play along. So many scenarios here that are heinous and horrible. 😡😤🤬😓🤮😢
Ohhh Meryl , I feel so helpless , we know what is going on . Thousands don’t , and these little ones will be scared for life ,and we just have to sit back and do nothing , I am having trouble writing this message ,my heart is heavy , they are like lambs to the slaughter. I had to ring one of my local chemists yesterday , and they were advertising that they would be offering the Covid injection when they received their delivery . I couldn’t help myself and asked to speak to the chemist , and tried to let her know ,how dangerous those injections are, and the injuries they cause , I think I only came off as some old lady not worth taking seriously , will more than likely make a complaint against me .i really am so tired of trying to apprise people of the dangers of these injections . I really wonder why I keep on trying to warn people , it’s like they don’t want to know …And. Yet, I will keep trying . Why because I care …..