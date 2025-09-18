Chalmers is simply following the example set by our cringe-inducing PM, Airbus Albo.

What’s Albo done wrong now? What HASN’T he done wrong?

The government is intent on destroying Australia by 2035. They think a 70% decrease in ‘carbon emissions’ is just the trick to turn us into a banana republic! I think they are right. If they’re allowed to get away with it, that is.

As we watch Australia - a country which should be energy self-sufficient, but instead, ships our precious coal, LNG and uranium to other nations - sometimes for free - whilst we pay record breaking high prices for petrol, gas and electric, we have to ask - HOW DUMB ARE WE???

And if wasting an estimated $1.5 trillion on net zero - after spending $23 million DOOMSDAY REPORT - (I really wish I could use a different font there, it would make it so much more impactful) about why destroying the country would be good for the environment, look at just a FEW other moronic moves by Albo and Co.

The upside of NOT getting this treaty is that it would have entailed us taking 10,000 men from PNG into our armed forces and making them citizens of Australia (10,000 new Labor voters, perhaps). And one has to ask oneself - how horrendously bad is Albo’s negotiating ability if he can’t even broker a deal with PNG of all places that is beneficial to Australia? Donald Trump must be laughing hysterically.

And while the treaty won’t go ahead, think - $600 million for a PNG Rugby League team? While single parents in NSW are told to sleep in their cars? One has to wonder how much of that money was funnelled back into the pockets of Australia’s elite and bureaucrats.

And Australia’s housing crisis, fuelled in part by uncontrolled immigration, continues to rage out of control. Tried to find a unit or home in a capital city lately? Hundreds of applicants for each unit and landlords able to charge whatever they’d like due to stuff competition.

But the attack on our agricultural and industry sectors is far from over. The people who put food on the table, transport our goods, protect our nation who all rely on diesel, are facing obliteration due to this moronic administration:

Even that rag, the Daily Smellergraph, has called out some of his government’s more ridiculous pork-barrel projects.

And Wayne Anderson on X has listed several other ways in which this government has squandered our tax dollars on absolute rubbish which we never approved and never would have approved. I’m sure there are more examples - but this should give you a good general idea.

If this sad excuse for a man, who I believe has never held down a job in the public sector (in other words - the real world) and has only become so successful because he is a useful idiot, willing to jump through whatever hoops those in true power demand of him, is allowed to continue in office for another year, I’m afraid Australia may be destitute. We will become Venezuela, which is another country destroyed by communist rule.

It’s time for public pressure - massive public pressure - to be applied to ALL political parties (except, perhaps, the Greens and Teals - they were selected to ignore their constituents, and they do that job brilliantly) to push through a vote of no confidence.

It looks like we might have a change in Liberal leadership very soon.

To have that happen to Labor as well - especially at such a crucial time in our nation, might just allow us to somehow get past this crisis - if we’re lucky.

