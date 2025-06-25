Share

I’m so sorry - this was an own goal. This afternoon, I decided to finally change my email address on Substack. The meryl@avn.org.au is no longer working properly so I finally decided to go with admin@myinformedchoice.com.au.

Everything seemed to go well but I could not log in to save my life and I couldn’t even reply to the people who were trying to find out what was happening with the livestream

I will reschedule. Please fill in the poll below to let me know when would work for you.

Again, I am so, so sorry!

