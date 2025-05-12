I Nominate Bill Gates for the most evil demon the world has ever known.
Can I get a second from the floor, please?
We just need to mess around, he says.
There’s a lot of lipid nanoparticles and some of them are self-assembling, he says.
For every vaccine we don’t have, [we can] fill in the missing vaccines, he says.
He is a genocidal maniac and has no right to have his voice amplified by the media in the way he does.
#BillGatesForPrison
Absolutely, I 2nd, 3rd, and 4th that!! I have been saying this for years, since I saw him testifying in Congress about Microsoft, since I heard about pornography found and blamed on an employee in his home in Seattle and since he bought into the WHO and I found out who Tedrose is. They are all criminals of the highest order.
Would LOVE to see Evil Bill in Prison for Crimes Against Humanity. He can share a cell with Fauci