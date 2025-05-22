Just a very quick head’s up to let you all know that I will be on the Mike Ryan show at 5:40 PM. There is so much news coming out of the US when it comes to injectables, but the biggest news right now is the decision to pull mRNA jabs for anyone under the age of 65 years old (it started out last week as a ban for those under 18 and quickly grew to a much broader age group).

In addition, this year’s COVID and flu vaccines (I believe the flu shot is included in this but can’t swear to it - still trying to find the reference) will not be licensed for use unless and until they can prove through placebo controlled trials (using a real placebo - not an adjuvant or another vaccine) that they are safe and effective.

To my mind, that means no COVID or flu vaccines at all and hallelujah to that!

Cue the moaning and tearing of hair by those in bed with pHarma claiming that we are all gonna die if we can’t get as many jabs as possible into as many infants, children and adults as possible.

But the dam has broken and the truth is flooding out. Finally!

Anyway, if you’d like to join us online, please do so. the link is here for the Mike Ryan show on The Pulse today.

