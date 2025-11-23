If at all possible, it's best to birth outside of the hospital-this story is the worst I've ever heard!
And trust me, I have heard a LOT of horrendous hospital birth stories. But this one takes the cake.
This is shared from X - honestly, the parents should have filed a complaint against the hospital and contacted the police themselves for assault and attempted kidnapping. But the courts are all for the medical cartel…
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Filthy demons all because they weren’t getting their big pharma money these people will burn in hell
You are so right Meryl--an absolutely horrendous account. Thank you for publishing this. I had my three babies years ago at home with a board certified obstetrician in attendance. I am so grateful to my doctor for allowing us to start our family in our own home while providing us with "back up" if something went wrong. Nothing ever did however and we also actually had a pediatrician who came over the following day to check out our kids! Of course our "health insurance" did not cover home births even back then, so we had to pay out of pocket. It was so worth it not to give up our autonomy and be actually worried the nurse might confuse our babies with someone else's as newborns of the same race are rather hard to distinguish. I have since read accounts that this is far from an unheard of phenomenon.
The trauma this family experienced is absolutely criminal. It seems that doctors overall are a pretty cowardly bunch with the exceptions being shining stars...like Peter McCullough and Meryl Dorey. Putting stuff in the babies eyes that blinds them for days disrupts the bonding process and prolongs the birth trauma of the infant as well.
We bonded instantly with our newborns and I am convinced we made a most excellent choice that probably is not available to new parents any more.