In the Interests of the People - Video removed from YouTube.

Thanks to all who wrote to inform me that this video was no longer available on YouTube. Apparently, it breaches their community standards. Funny that - I didn’t think they had any?

Anyway, it is obvious that this needs to be widely aired - especially since John Adams has received legal threats from (not) our ABC.

You can find the file on John’s X account at this link. Please share it either from that link or from here, using the link below.

There is also further information about the ABC’s liability in this case. Because after all - they covered up these pederasts who had been taking advantage of underage boys for God only knows how long! You can read the original thread at this link - the start of it is below.

Do I trust the Australian injustice system to actually hold the real criminals to account? Of course, I don’t! But if enough people hear this message and start applying pressure, the courts may have no choice. Let’s see how we can turn them from evil to good - even though it is not their original intent!

