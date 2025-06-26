Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice S1 Ep 2 - Activism and Getting Involved

We need to have a conversation to work out how to change things for the better for Australia
Meryl Dorey
Jun 26, 2025
6
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you to all who attended this evening, Thursday the 26th of June 2025.

It was lovely getting to see and speak with you all. There are several things that came out of tonight’s conversation.

I will be setting up 2 pages on my Substack tomorrow.

But I am asking for input from all of you regarding ways in which you think we can work together to fight for our freedom of choice and our human rights.

I know that you have some great ideas that I would. Never have I thought of it in a million years. Please either put them in the comments below or send them to me privately at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au

I can’t wait to hear from you!

Meryl

Discussion about this video

