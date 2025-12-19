Informed Choice

Kezee Kandoo
5h

Hi Meryl

I just wrote to Substack about this under 16 ban nonsense.

For some reason this firewall of nonsense not showing up here.

I just lost the message I was writing so I hope this isn't dumped.

Anyone putting their mug, or child's mug online for tracking and surveillance may well get burned by data hacks and harvesters

It's the great showdown at the OK Corral.

I hope and pray ppl do the right thing and reject this nonsense

I am fully prepared to reject Substack

and not build my own next year if I'm not free to speak w.out censorship and surveillance.

Michael Ginsburg
6h

Here is a little hack if you currently have a substack with paid subscriptions which you would like to keep but don't want Substack to get their 10% cut:

This only works if you do NOT currently have any content behind a paywall and your paid subscriptions act primarily (if not exclusively) as a way for your readership to show their appreciation for your work.

If this applies to you, you can do the following right now:

1. Notify your paying subscribers that you don't want to share their payments with Substack any longer due to their stance but would really like to keep their support through keeping their paid subscriptions.

2. Advise them that nothing will change from their end.

3. Get your Stripe account disconnected from Substack BUT make sure it is done the right way. If you do it the wrong way, you could end up being out of pocket.

you need to simply email the following address from the same email address associated with the Substack account linked to your Substack publication:

support+payments-disconnect@substack.com

Emailing the above address directly will get you straight to a human and bypass the "support widget" and its AI nonsense.

Simply email to that address, put "Please disconnect Substack from my Stripe account" in the subject line and state which publication this applies to in the body of the email, if you have more than one.

That's it!

Once Substack does that, your existing recurring subscriptions remain unchanged and you will be able to see all of them in your Stripe account under "subscriptions".

