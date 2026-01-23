Buy me a coffee

It appears that Kennedy was right - you don’t need to outlaw vaccines - just make the public aware of the problems they can cause and the problem will eventually take care of itself. It’s a slower solution but, with the power pHarma wields in Washington, it’s probably the only solution available to him.

Once direct to public advertising stops and the 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act (which indemnifies drug companies) and the PREP Act (which does the same in a different way) are overturned, it’s game over.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O), opens new tab does not plan to ‌invest in new late-stage vaccine trials because of growing opposition to immunizations from U.S. officials, CEO Stephane Bancel said ‌in an interview with Bloomberg TV ​on Thursday. Shares of the vaccine maker jumped 10.16% in morning trading.

Question I have - how can shares of a company that ONLY ever had one product possibly jump by 10 percent if they say they are not going to be making new products?

But, I digress.

“You cannot ‍make a return on investment if you don’t have access to the U.S. market,” Bancel ⁠told Bloomberg TV on the ‍sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But I thought vaccines were about health, not money? At least, that’s what we’ve always been told. In fact, some pundits want us to think that pHarma makes vaccines out of the goodness of their (non-existent) hearts!

Whatever the case may be, it’s absolutely beautiful to see these vaccine chickens finally coming home to roost.

The vaccine paradigm is dying and it’s not long before it enters its death throes. This is probably the most dangerous time to be a Kennedy so please continue to pray for his and his family’s continued safety. He has a mission and he needs to complete it for all our sakes.

Leave a comment

Share