Buy me a coffee

Couldn’t happen to a ‘nicer’ person, but imagine the irony that we have to rely on the United States to stop our own government from oppressing us. But, here we are.

I say - go your hardest Trump! And thank goodness eKaren is an American citizen because it gives them leverage over her.

I wonder if she will renounce her citizenship rather than appear? And if it’s even possible since that would not have a retroactive effect, I think? Just spitballing here.

God bless the USA and God preserve Australia and protect it from tyrants!

Please do not purchase a paid subscription. I would love it if you would subscribe for free however since that will allow me to take you over to my wordpress site when it is set up.

Leave a comment

Share