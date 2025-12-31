Julie Inman-Grant - eKaren - given 2 weeks to obey Congressional subpoena or face Contempt of Congress charges.
Where do I get my popcorn for this event? And can I ask for extra butter?
Couldn’t happen to a ‘nicer’ person, but imagine the irony that we have to rely on the United States to stop our own government from oppressing us. But, here we are.
I say - go your hardest Trump! And thank goodness eKaren is an American citizen because it gives them leverage over her.
I wonder if she will renounce her citizenship rather than appear? And if it’s even possible since that would not have a retroactive effect, I think? Just spitballing here.
God bless the USA and God preserve Australia and protect it from tyrants!
A sliver of hope lightens the New Year.
I hope the E-Julie is feeling the pressure, didn't she say she would not be renewing her E Karen job? trouble is what damage will it do in the meantime!