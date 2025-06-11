Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Southam's avatar
Carolyn Southam
6h

Dr Dolores Cahill

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
Carolyn Southam's avatar
Carolyn Southam
6h

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mike Yeadon, Dr Andrew Wakefield

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture