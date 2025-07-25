Latest News: A compilation of some of the top stories in the world of vaccination and health freedom
Bill to Remove the Liability Shield enjoyed by pHarma introduced
This is HUGE! If you are an American-regardless of where you live - you need to be contacting your representatives and asking them to support HR4668! Thank you to Anna Matson for sharing this important information.
If you work for a living, are you feeling like a bit of a mug?
We are SO screwed!
This article is behind a paywall but you can read more about it at this link. If you don’t want to end up in prison, just let the home invaders kill you. That’s basically what the court is saying. Because we no longer have a right to protect ourselves in the once lucky country.
HHS Secretary Kennedy Removes COVID jabs from schedule for children and pregnant women
It’s a start…
This is great. Now, get rid of the flu shot too…
Click this link to read the announcement on the HHS Website.
Children’s Health Defence (CHD) sues Robert F Kennedy, Jr.
I have a funny feeling that Kennedy knew about and approved of this lawsuit in order to get the job done without putting himself at risk. But what would I know?
Blaming deaths on lack of vaccines instead of medical negligence is the oldest trick in the book
The REAL history of smallpox vs the propaganda
From the “Some People Don’t Deserve to Have Children” file:
… (hat tip to Jessica Rojas - catsscareme2021 - on X)
WINNING! Only 37% of new parents intend to fully vaccinate.
The Washington Post is baffled…
That sad woman who has had her poor little daughter almost horribly killed wants to continue jabbing the poor kid when the mother knows it’s directly caused by the vaccine she allowed her doctor to give?!?! I have no words!!!!! What is wrong with people!?!?!?! God help us all! 😢🙏🏻
Massive amounts of real evidence of death & harms, from ALL types of jabs but they'll pull a sunscreen lotion because you might get a rash. I hope reincarnation is a real thing so we can keep on re gaoling the bastards.