Bill to Remove the Liability Shield enjoyed by pHarma introduced

This is HUGE! If you are an American-regardless of where you live - you need to be contacting your representatives and asking them to support HR4668! Thank you to Anna Matson for sharing this important information.

If you work for a living, are you feeling like a bit of a mug?

We are SO screwed!

This article is behind a paywall but you can read more about it at this link. If you don’t want to end up in prison, just let the home invaders kill you. That’s basically what the court is saying. Because we no longer have a right to protect ourselves in the once lucky country.

HHS Secretary Kennedy Removes COVID jabs from schedule for children and pregnant women

It’s a start…

This is great. Now, get rid of the flu shot too…

Click this link to read the announcement on the HHS Website.

Children’s Health Defence (CHD) sues Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

I have a funny feeling that Kennedy knew about and approved of this lawsuit in order to get the job done without putting himself at risk. But what would I know?

Blaming deaths on lack of vaccines instead of medical negligence is the oldest trick in the book

The REAL history of smallpox vs the propaganda

From the “Some People Don’t Deserve to Have Children” file:

… (hat tip to Jessica Rojas - catsscareme2021 - on X)

WINNING! Only 37% of new parents intend to fully vaccinate.

The Washington Post is baffled…

