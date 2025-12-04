Buy me a coffee

HHS Secretary, Robert F Kennedy, Jr, is taking federal funding away from any institution that vaccinates a child either against their parent’s permission or without their knowledge. This happens in Australia too and yet nothing is done. hhs.gov/ocr/complaints is where Americans can file complaints.

Brooke Jackson was an early whistleblower, revealing the murderous procedures and coverup of ‘irregularities’ in the testing of the Pfizer COVID jab via the organisation she worked at for a short time, Ventavia. The US Dept of Justice under Pam Blondi is trying to throw her whistleblower case out of court. What are they trying to hide?

A large study out of Germany showed that only 10-15% of those who tested positive for COVID actually had COVID. This has been known for DECADES! In the 2009 swine flu panic, it was found that only about 2% of those who were told they had flu actually had it. How much longer are we going to allow the PCR to determine that healthy people are actually ill?

Share

In WA, 31 babies have survived an attempted abortion, only to be left to die instead of saved. We look at primitive societies who leave unwanted infants out to die from exposure with absolute horror. But are we any different? Thank you Dr Joanna Howe for sharing this important information. If you are in WA, please contact your Parliamentarians and urge them to support this legislation.

December 10th is just the beginning of Government control over what we see, hear and think. Starting on December 27th, ALL Australians will have to provide ID to search the web. Somehow, this is keeping our children safe…

Leave a comment

And if you are unsure of what the next step will be in Australia and how it will affect you, either watch The Black Mirror or this video about those left homeless, friendless and destitute in China because of their social credit digital ID scores.

This is one of at least 3 lawsuits against the Under 16 ban that I am aware of. Can we trust our judicial system to provide a fair and balanced trial against the government? Time will tell.

Thanks to wideawake_media on X for this video on the climate scam:

Leading physicist Dr. John F. Clauser, a joint recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics: “I can confidently say there is no real climate crisis, and that climate change does not cause extreme weather events.” Just days after Dr. Clauser made these statements, the IMF cancelled a talk he had been invited to deliver.

Yesterday, ACIP held one of its regular meetings and the main topic for discussion was whether Hep B vaccines for infants is a good thing or not. According to rumour, Robert F Kennedy, Jr, head of HHS, is considering pulling these unsafe, unnecessary and ineffective jabs. Dr Jessica Rose, who should actually be on that committee, posted the following to X:

This is not new, but it bears repeating. A 10% increase in all-cause mortality in the 18-49 age group, normally the healthiest segment of society, would indicate a 1:100 year disaster. Early in the COVID jab campaign, the death rate in this age group went up by 40%. This has never been seen before. We allowed the murder of our best and brightest to line pHarma’s pockets and to assist the depopulation agenda that’s been running for decades.

Leaked Memo: FDA Confirms ‘At Least’ 10 Child Deaths From COVID Vaccine, Promises Sweeping Reforms

In a leaked memo to staff, Dr. Vinay Prasad said the agency will make changes to how it approves all vaccines, after an internal analysis revealed that “at least” 10 children died from the COVID-19 vaccine, though that number is “certainly an underestimate due to underreporting,” Prasad said. Reaction to the memo was mixed, with some COVID-19 vaccine critics accusing the FDA of a cover-up.

Click here to read more.

Leave a comment

Share

Xmas Sub 35% off



