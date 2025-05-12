Are the British physiologically different from us normal humans? They must be because their government is warning them that they’re all gonna die if they go outside! The high temperature is expected to hit 26 degrees. A balmy spring day for us in Oz. The climate change scam never seems to stop, does it?

And speaking of climate change, the UK has spent untold billions of pounds putting solar panels on farmland (who needs to eat, anyway?). Now, they are planning on spraying toxic chemicals into the upper atmosphere to block out the sun. Does that sound sane to you?

Canadian scientists have found that the rate of unexplained deaths in children have gone up by 3,328% since the introduction of the COVID-19 GMO experimental injection. What is an appropriate punishment for government officials who sit on their hands while our babies are killed for profit?

Vaxelis is not the first 6-in-one vaccines we have used. Infanrix Hexa is a similar vaccine that has been used for years in Australia and elsewhere. It showed a terrible safety profile but that really didn’t matter to the TGA and AHPRA. It’s a vaccines so it must be used. But listen to this video to hear about how vaccines are tested (they aren’t) what the ingredients are and why we should all be concerned.

These are the geniuses at ACIP (The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) who are voting on approving a new Hep B vaccine for infants (who are not at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease or a disease of IV drug use) without any evidence to show it is safe. In fact, there was a safety signal of myocardial infarction but that was just swept under the rug.

While the regulators turn a blind eye to the harms and deaths their negligence is causing, we continue to see stories like the one below becoming ever-more frequent.

But according to “The Science”™️, it isn’t the vaccines we have to worry about because they are perfectly safe and effective. But there are new diseases popping up everywhere that are just waiting to kill us all! And they have scary orange blog pictures to prove it, too.

So what is the answer when the next scamdemic starts and the ‘powers that be’ decide that we have to be jabbed in order to participate in society? This young man has the answer to that question.

