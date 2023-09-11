The results of this study are not surprising for anyone who has been following the vaccination debate for more than a couple of years. And it is not exclusive to COVID jabs. ALL vaccines can and do alter the immune response of the vaccinee (and not in a positive way either) and they can leave them more susceptible to opportunistic infections and chronic autoimmune conditions. This recent study is specifically about the effects on children given the COVID jab (a criminal action since, even if you think vaccination is positive, there is never an excuse to give someone who is not at risk a preventative that exposes them to long-term harm or death) and should be read and shared. Click the image below to download the freely available peer-reviewed article.

There are plans for masking and other COVID crap to come back to Australia - the literal signs are there. This was shared - it’s a newly-edited sign for markets in Melbourne. How we respond to these moves will determine whether we are slaves or free men and women. I know what I’m going to do - what say you?

The video below was sent to me this morning by regular commenter, Happy. British MP Andrew Brigden has provided the installed PM with evidence of yet more serious crimes by criminal cabal member, Pfizer.

We have seen evidence of this in the past, the bait and switch has been ongoing with the pre-provisional approval jabs and what was actually released on an unsuspecting population. The question is - who will hold these criminals to account? When will there be responsibility for the murder and maiming of millions of innocents who were never enabled to give their informed consent to be part of a clinical trial? History will be watching and judging.

Ukraine, that Nazi-run nation that is being used by just about every Western country to try and take down Russia, has passed a law making it illegal to say no to any vaccine as of October 1st this year. Whose side are we REALLY on?

These cameras are going up all over Australia. This one is on a quiet back road outside of Caboolture. I don’t remember voting to give any government a mandate to spy on or control me, do you? I would never suggest that anyone vandalise public property, paid for with our tax dollars though without our permission, but there is a movement in the UK against these sorts of cameras (used there to enforce the ULEZ or Ultra-Low Emission Zones or 15-minute ghettoes there). More than 90% of them have been put out of action. Interesting.

And speaking of ULEZ cameras and the UK, here are a few words from Neil Oliver, my favourite Scotsman.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (WEF) those globalist genocidal dictators who are NOT working for the good of anyone but themselves and the corporations trying to rule over us, has spelled out how the next scamdemic will unfold. Do they have a crystal ball or is this their plan - just as the last one was? You decide.

Hat tip to David Dixon (@dksdata on Twitter) who shared the following graphs from official Canadian sources. They show that, just as in Australia, excess mortality was down slightly during 2020 before the experimental jab was released but during the pandemic that was supposed to kill us all. It was only after the jabs were released that we saw a huge and continuing increase in mortality. By week 10 of 2023, excess mortality had risen by 174,000 people. What will it be in the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year? If we keep jabbing and boosting, it’s not looking good for the land of the Great White North.

I know you won’t be shocked by this revelation, but the government of South Africa knew at the time they started jabbing and mandating that there was no real data to show that COVID jabs either worked or were safe. But they claimed they did both of those things and worked damned hard to cover up the truth. This information only became public knowledge when the contract signed with Pfizer was revealed.

Its vaccine was still being studied. Long-term effects of the vaccine were not known. Efficacy of the vaccine was not known. Possible adverse effects of the vaccine were not known. Shockingly, the South African government agreed to purchase the Pfizer vaccine despite all of the above.

Great work once again by Dr Naomi Wolf and her team at the Daily Clout for uncovering this further evidence of criminality by pHarma and their controlled governments. If you are not already subscribing to them, please consider doing so.

