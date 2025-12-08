Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
1d

Thank you Meryl. Why do we need to grovel for the right to bodily autonomy when we already have protections including the commonwealth constitution. Section 51(xxiiiA) of the constitution was added after WW2 via referendum, which protects the right to a private medical relationship between a doctor and a patient, forbidding any form of "medical conscription". Also, the "Commonwealth immunisation Handbook" highlights the right to refuse medical treatment including "the right to valid informed consent without coercion or manipulation". This is similar to the "Nuremburg Code 1947" and is particularly significant regarding experimental treatments such as the mRNA bioweapon shots (they are not vaccines) that were forced upon Australians through their unlawful mandates. We should be highlighting what this unrepresentative political duopoly has already stolen from us and demand they give back our lawful rights to bodily autonomy. I doubt this would happen because they would not be willing to admit to any wrongdoing that could expose them for these "crimes against humanity".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
Penny Huxtable's avatar
Penny Huxtable
1d

Well done as usual Meryl, very inspiring info above and I’ll get started on a letter now. It remains utterly appalling that in 2025, parents in Australia can be so discriminated against and treated like they’re second class, and constantly belittled via media and the medical elites. It’s tine to put things right again and remove the No Jab No Pay No Play legislation now that we know with proof and certainty there were never placebo trials and our not injected children have healthier and happier outcomes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture