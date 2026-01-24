Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Peter
38m

“Australia is a society of adults”.

From childhood, Australians are taught:

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

Words are not violence. If you don’t like something, turn it off or go the other way.

Words may offend. Words may provoke or disturb. But offence is not harm, and hate is not violence. The criminal law’s proper role begins at:

• actual violence,

• threats of violence,

• coercion,

• harassment, and

• incitement to physical harm.

We already have laws addressing these. Beyond that, the regulation of speech becomes ideological enforcement. Protecting adults from lawful words they dislike is not a legitimate function of government in a free society.

Nothing else matters.

It is NOT the governments place to “SOVIET style” the people regarding their words or thoughts.

Heather Rays
4m

……a lot of people out there are going to have to “toughen the f*#k up”…… this is just the beginning……😵‍💫

