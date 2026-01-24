Buy me a coffee

Now, I’m not saying the accuser is making up his story - not at all. But he does seem to be garnering a great deal of enjoyment from the media attention - at least that’s how it looks to me.

So the story is that this guy was in the park in Kensington Victoria with 2 others and a jogger ran by and called them poofters.

It was a confrontation so unexpected, so shocking, Brad Cresswell decided he had to film it.

He didn’t actually film the confrontation as far as the news footage shows. Instead, he has video of a runner in the park. And I remember a time in Australia where being called offensive names was not a cause for news reporting or outrage. We were made of stronger stuff back then, I guess?

A brave VicPolice representative stated:

It’s offensive behaviour. It’s a summary offense

It turns out that Brad Cresswell, the person in this news report, is a 2SM newsreader - ergo the wall-to-wall media coverage and the slick presentation, I suppose.

Later in the coverage, the same VicPolice officer stated:

Victorian police will not tolerate it. [name calling] The public will not tolerate it.

Bravo! I’ll tell you what those in the public won’t tolerate, officer.

They will not tolerate children dying because of machete attacks.

They will not tolerate hurtey words being treated like murders and broadcast as a lead story on network news when there are actual violent crimes occurring without coverage.

They will not tolerate the deflection and stupidity evident in this entire story when crimes of all kind are soaring in Victoria and nothing is being done about it.

Here is some information from ChatGPT

Overall Crime Has Increased

In the year ending June 30, 2025 , Victoria recorded 638,640 criminal offences , up about 15.7% from the previous year (552,053 offences).

The number of criminal incidents (each distinct event) also rose significantly — e.g., to 483,313 incidents in the 12 months to September 2025, an increase of around 12–18% year-on-year in different reporting periods.

These figures represent the highest levels of recorded crime since reporting began (CSA data runs back to 2004-05).

📈 Trend interpretation: The total volume of offences — including violent and non-violent crime — rose markedly in 2025 compared with 2024 and earlier years.

Violent Crime & Assaults

While property and theft offences are the main drivers of the overall increase, there are clear signs that violent crime has also risen:

Independent analysis suggests serious assaults have increased — for example, one report cited roughly 18,400 serious assaults (about a 16% rise), indicating more violence overall.

Coverage from major outlets describes an increase in both common and serious assaults, including assaults occurring in public spaces like on transport, suggesting a rise in violent contact offences.

So spare me your outrage about Society not tolerating people being called poofters. While I do not approve of name calling, it is part of the real world and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it - nor should they. I say this as someone who has been called many derogatory names over the years and I have never reported it to the police because it is not a crime to be insulted by an idiot. If that were the case, Parliament house would be nearly empty.

Especially when we have stories like this one from earlier in the year showing that less than 1% of the population is responsible for 40% of all crimes. Is VicPolice working as hard at identifying those criminals as they apparently are at finding someone who called out a slur to strangers which may have hurt their feelings but otherwise left them unscathed?

Or this article from the ABC quoting the opposition leader in Victoria as stating that Melbourne was Australia’s crime capital.

The police in Victoria have lost our trust

When Australians were protesting against immoral and illegal lockdowns during COVID, the police used rubber bullets, kettling and pepper spray against these peaceful and loyal citizens.

When children were being murdered by machete-wielding criminals, the Victorian Premier’s answer was to spend $13 million on the administration, installation and management of Machete Disposal Bins that were scattered throughout the city.

Just like the new gun buy-back laws introduced by the Federal Government, it is questionable whether anyone with criminal intent would avail themselves of these facilities.

The fact is that we do not have a free speech, gun or machete problem in Australia. Failures in immigration vetting and radicalisation controls have allowed extremist ideologies to take root. These radicals are not only the source of hate themselves, but their influence has been devastating in the grooming of young men (for the most part) to become terrorists.

This problem is now so widespread, sharpshooters needed to be positioned on the roof of the Sydney Opera House during the recent memorial for the victims of the Bondi Massacre.

Is this the Australia you want? Do you think that the Prime Minister’s push to pass two pieces of legislation - the gun buy-back and the hate speech laws - will make Australians safer, less safe or have no effect on us at all?

I would love to hear your input.

