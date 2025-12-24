Buy me a coffee

Tonight, I am making a traditional Christmas dinner for my children (who are all home! a rare but very much appreciated occurrence) and others in my family. Even though I’m Jewish, Christmas has always been a time of gathering together, love and cozy food.

In the US, I absolutely loved it when Christmas coincided with Hanukkah (which is based on a Lunar calendar so it varies every year, much like Easter does) so we could all celebrate together 🥰

Of course, with a high today of 32+ 🥵, cooking will not be as fun as it is in the US where we would be hoping for snow and an early sunset…but, whatever! Christmas in Australia never disappoints.

For those who celebrate, may you have the most wonderful Christmas. I hope you are surrounded by the love of family, friends and others.

I apologise to all of my Jewish friends for not sending out a Happy Hanukkah wish but as you know, I was blocked from using Substack during that time. I hope your festival of lights was wonderful and, seeing what happened on the first night, peaceful as well. Am Yisrael Chai!

And for everyone here who has supported me throughout this last year (which has gone by in about 10 minutes - am I right?) I appreciate you all!

Happy New Year and may you all be blessed with good health, abundance in all things and all the love you could possibly handle!

Love,

Meryl

I have left subscriptions on even though I am planning on leaving Substack shortly. I need to go to Stripe and disconnect it but I haven’t had time to do that so if you do choose to subscribe, please only choose the free subscription because I don’t want to give Substack any more money. Once I move, I would be very grateful for your paid subscription if you are able to subscribe. In the meantime, if you would like to buy me a cup of coffee, that would be lovely.

Leave a comment

Share