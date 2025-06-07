My first video is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11th at 7 PM
This will be a Q & A so please submit your questions beforehand so I can be sure to get you the most accurate answers
Now that my YouTube channel is back, I am wanting to start creating videos again.
This first one will be a Q & A but I will be asking YOU as many questions as you ask me.
My questions for you
I want to revive Under the Wire (though I will probably call it Informed Choice) but I need help. When I ran it before, I had a VA who worked with the AVN who did all of my scheduling, uploading and contacting of potential guests.
I will be honest and say that at this point in my life when I am working 8-10 hours a day trying to get an Etsy/Shopify business going, I simply don’t have the time or the energy to do it all.
So I will be asking if anyone would like to put their hand up for a volunteer position to help out with this. I estimate that it will be about 1-2 hours a week to start.
You can either contact me at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au or come to the Q & A and we can chat then :-)
I also want to know if anyone has a child or knows of a child under the age of 18 who received a COVID jab after February 2024 because apparently, that is when the actual recommendation was made by the government to not allow anyone of that age to get the death jab.
If I didn’t know, anddidn’t know, chances are the doctors didn’t know either. So it would be great to find out if there are people out there whose kids were shot during this period of time.
Now, onto your questions!
If you have something you would like to ask, it would be very helpful to me if you could send your questions ahead of time so I can do any research that is necessary to give you the most accurate answer. If I don’t know - I will say so. But if I can find answers, I will
Please email me at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au and put Q & A question in the subject line, OK? Otherwise, you can just leave your question as a comment using the link below but I may be more likely to miss it that way - just being honest.
Open to the public - for now
This first Q & A will be available to everyone. Future events may only be for paid subscribers. Or, part of the event will be free and part will be for paid subscribers - I haven’t yet decided.
All of my posts will continue to be freely available, but if you would like to have this perk available to you in the future, please consider supporting me with your paid subscription.
To sweeten the deal a bit, I am offering a 35% off special between now and the end of the financial year, so there’s no better time than the present. You can either click the link or the image above.
I will share the link to Wednesday’s Q & A as soon as I figure out how to schedule it through Substack (I am REALLY new at this! LOL) so keep an eye on my posts.
Informed Choice 👍❤️
Meryl, I think your title “Informed Choice” is good…imho, maybe because it links you directly with that name from your Substack posts, so familiarity for those of us who know you and may lead back to that for more info for those who’ve not read these articles. I wish you all the success in the world. I’m sorry to not be able to afford to subscribe at this time as I used to, those of us depending on donations/subscriptions for a living are all having a tough time of it in this manmade economic crisis. I’m ever hopeful.
Questions? Oh boy! Where do we start, haha.