Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Rowe's avatar
Adam Rowe
8d

Informed Choice 👍❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aussie Grandma/Aussiegrandma's avatar
Aussie Grandma/Aussiegrandma
7d

Meryl, I think your title “Informed Choice” is good…imho, maybe because it links you directly with that name from your Substack posts, so familiarity for those of us who know you and may lead back to that for more info for those who’ve not read these articles. I wish you all the success in the world. I’m sorry to not be able to afford to subscribe at this time as I used to, those of us depending on donations/subscriptions for a living are all having a tough time of it in this manmade economic crisis. I’m ever hopeful.

Questions? Oh boy! Where do we start, haha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture