Now that my YouTube channel is back, I am wanting to start creating videos again.

This first one will be a Q & A but I will be asking YOU as many questions as you ask me.

My questions for you

I want to revive Under the Wire (though I will probably call it Informed Choice) but I need help. When I ran it before, I had a VA who worked with the AVN who did all of my scheduling, uploading and contacting of potential guests.

I will be honest and say that at this point in my life when I am working 8-10 hours a day trying to get an Etsy/Shopify business going, I simply don’t have the time or the energy to do it all.

So I will be asking if anyone would like to put their hand up for a volunteer position to help out with this. I estimate that it will be about 1-2 hours a week to start.

You can either contact me at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au or come to the Q & A and we can chat then :-)

I also want to know if anyone has a child or knows of a child under the age of 18 who received a COVID jab after February 2024 because apparently, that is when the actual recommendation was made by the government to not allow anyone of that age to get the death jab.

If I didn’t know, and

didn’t know, chances are the doctors didn’t know either. So it would be great to find out if there are people out there whose kids were shot during this period of time.

Now, onto your questions!

If you have something you would like to ask, it would be very helpful to me if you could send your questions ahead of time so I can do any research that is necessary to give you the most accurate answer. If I don’t know - I will say so. But if I can find answers, I will

Please email me at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au and put Q & A question in the subject line, OK? Otherwise, you can just leave your question as a comment using the link below but I may be more likely to miss it that way - just being honest.

Open to the public - for now

This first Q & A will be available to everyone. Future events may only be for paid subscribers. Or, part of the event will be free and part will be for paid subscribers - I haven’t yet decided.

All of my posts will continue to be freely available, but if you would like to have this perk available to you in the future, please consider supporting me with your paid subscription.

To sweeten the deal a bit, I am offering a 35% off special between now and the end of the financial year, so there’s no better time than the present. You can either click the link or the image above.

I will share the link to Wednesday’s Q & A as soon as I figure out how to schedule it through Substack (I am REALLY new at this! LOL) so keep an eye on my posts.

