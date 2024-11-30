My Talk at the MISsing Information Rally today
The video quality is really poor but the sound is fine
Thank you so much to Triccy for all his hard work over the years. He has made a very exciting announcement today too - he is starting a new political party - Power2People - and running for the Senate for QLD. You can click that link to learn more and join.
In the meantime, here is a video of my talk. The video was terrible because they were running from a mobile phone and the reception wasn’t the best. But the sound was very clear for the most part.
Go girl , you are well educated I love your style , Meryl ,we are all doing a lot happening , hkeep up the pressure
Fantastic Meryl! I always enjoy listening to you speak. You are such a motivator.