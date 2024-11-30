Thank you so much to Triccy for all his hard work over the years. He has made a very exciting announcement today too - he is starting a new political party - Power2People - and running for the Senate for QLD. You can click that link to learn more and join.

In the meantime, here is a video of my talk. The video was terrible because they were running from a mobile phone and the reception wasn’t the best. But the sound was very clear for the most part.

