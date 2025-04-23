Well, the celebrations were short-lived once Herr Schwab (ve haff vays of making you own nothing and be happy) was kicked to the curb because it looks like his successor is just as evil.

Just what is Schwab dressed for? Do we really want to know?

Former CEO of Nestle (the company responsible for millions of deaths in developing countries via their tactics in forcing women to feed their babies formula rather than breastfeed, among many other dastardly deeds), Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, has stepped in to fill the gap.

This is a man who supported everything the WEF has done thus-far and went so far as to claim that access to water wasn’t a human right!

A face only a mother can love.

The World Economic Forum was one of the movers and shakers behind the COVID jab mandates worldwide and their influence over governments and corporations cannot be overstated.

Recently, however, their power has been on the wane, thanks in large part to the change in the US government.

Schwab is now subject to an internal investigation by the Board of the WEF for financial and other misdeeds (I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell you!) and evil demon #2 has stepped in to take his place.

But the writing is on the wall - WEF’s days of control are numbered.

Which brings me to the World Health Organisation…

It seems that without the tens of billions of dollars the United States used to give the WHO to enable them to maim and kill globally, they are on the edge of bankruptcy. So sad. Too bad.

One can only hope that this corrupt and deadly group of would-be world dictators will soon be out of business and those who are responsible for terrible harms will be behind bars - starting with that genocidal maniac, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Elections have consequences and, in this case, the US election has so far had some very positive outcomes. Not all - but some.

One can only hope that the Australian voters, when they go to the polls next month, will realise the power they have to effect similar positive changes here.

