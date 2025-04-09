It’s been a bit of a ragged few months, I have to say, but I have been slowly coming back to get ready to publish again and thank you to Helen who finally gave me the kick in the keester I needed to begin again.

Starting a Substack was hard and more than a bit scary; continuing it was easy, but falling down into the pit of illness and then trying to start again has seemed nearly impossible.

Yet here I am!

And there you all are too!

I haven’t had one person complain about my lack of output, nor have I had anyone cancel their subscription. It’s mind-blowing to me!

Thank you all so much for your patience and understanding. I don’t get sick often but when I do - it’s a doozy!

But now, I’m baaaacccckkk!

So look to see more posts hitting your inbox as often as possible (without going overboard and flooding you).

I have been saving so many snippets to share over these past few months, but most of them are dated by now. Luckily (or sadly, depending on your perspective), there are so many new events happening on a daily basis, it won’t be hard to pick up and start sharing.

Again, thank you all so very much for giving me space to heal and I look forward to corresponding and sharing with you all once again.

Love,

Meryl

Share

Leave a comment